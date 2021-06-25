10-year breakeven rate rolled off.

10-year yield consolidating but trend is bearish.

Commodities soft, oil holding up ahead of OPEC.

Growth trade again in vogue.

Inflation has dominated US headlines since early this year and this won’t stop with headline CPI jumping to a 13-year high of 5% in recent months.

The consensus expects the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index, to climb to 4% when it is published on Friday. While current year-on-year inflation numbers seem high, the expectations for future inflation in the US have seemingly peaked with several indicators rolling over.

US Treasury 10-year yield, a bellwether for risk-free rates globally, has been trending lower since its intraday high of 1.77% in May. Volatile economic data releases have caused the rate to jump occasionally but the technical outlook for this indicator is clearly bearish. UST 10-year is currently below short-term moving averages near 1.48, hugging tightly the 8-day moving average resistance level, which is currently 1.49.

Another indicator for inflation expectations is the US Treasury's 10-year inflation breakeven rate, which is currently trading near 2.30%. This indicator also peaked in mid-May at around 2.55% and has been rolling over since. The daily chart of 10-year breakeven rate signals weak bearish momentum as the price is below the short-term moving averages. The weekly chart is still bullish, but the technical outlook is weakening.

Commodities have seen similar price action with markets peaking around mid-May.

The catalyst for this trend reversal is Chinese Premier Li KeQiang urging for stronger price controls through government intervention for core commodities such as iron ore, copper and soybeans, among others. This move by the Chinese government comes at a time when commodities are red hot and showing exponential moves since March of last year.

Copper, for instance, was up almost 150% between March 2020 and May this year as the demand for integrated circuits and related raw materials jumped with the digitalization wave seen during the pandemic. Since peaking in mid-May, copper’s price has shed 11% and is now in a bearish trend, trading near the 8-day and 100-day moving average support level.

Lumber’s gains and losses are even more staggering.

The material, which is used widely in construction, rose 600% after slumping in March of last year, fueling real estate prices across the US. Futures price sits now at $896.3 or 50% down since May 11. The daily chart signals a strong bearish trend with the 200-day simple moving average offering key support near $867.

One commodity that has held its gains is oil.

Futures price, currently at $73.4, has risen about 1000% since the March 2020 slump. This, of course, excludes the outlier in April 2020 when oil’s price dropped below zero for a day.

The oil market has been tight in recent months, pushing its price to a two-year high. The trend is still looking very bullish, but investors should be mindful about the upcoming OPEC+ meeting next week where Russia might propose increasing output to meet the strong demand. OPEC countries, however, have an average breakeven price of around $70 b/d, which means they are inclined to partially recoup last year’s losses before allowing the market to determine oil’s equilibrium price.

In the equities market, we see a similar sentiment with the technology-driven Nasdaq-100 index and benchmark for US equities S&P 500 closing yesterday at all-time highs with the technical indicators signaling further bullish momentum. Value-focused Russell 2000 has been struggling to break out from the range that has limited its price action since Q1 this year. Among major industries, the momentum seems to have ignited growth names in technology, communications, and consumer discretionary space. The stellar performers of the reflation theme such as basic materials, financials and utilities have fallen behind secular growth stocks during the last month.

Looking at the aforementioned indicators, short-term inflation undoubtedly looks scary but the Fed’s dovish stance seems increasingly rational. Although we can’t discount the volatility and noise in the economic data, the outlook for 2021 does not seem much different from that for 2020: High beta technology and growth sectors will outperform the cyclical and defensive sectors, while low-interest rates support the credit markets.