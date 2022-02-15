Outlook: Data today is not exactly top-tier but it’s possible traders will latch onto anything to get their minds off Putin and Bullard. We get January PPI that is likely to recede a little from 9.7% y/y that we had in December and a ton of emphasis on the base effect. We also get the Empire State manufacturing survey for Feb, which may show a recovery after the Omicron mini-panic around year-end. We also get the TICS report later in the day, with the usual effort to derive the end of the dollar from faltering inflows (when there is no such thing, just switches to and fro categories and short and long-term).

At around 7:30 am ET, the FT reports Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg says he sees no sign of de-escalation by Russian troops near Ukraine. There might be some cause for cautious optimism if Russia prefers to continue diplomatic talks, as announced yesterday, but let’s not fool ourselves–Nato does not see “any signs of reduced Russian military presence on the borders of Ukraine.”

So, to the extent geopolitical angst contributed to risk-off sentiment and that is alleviated, it’s not a surprise to see various prices go up, including European equities and the euro. But it would be a mistake to imagine this is the start of a trend change. It’s nothing more than a minor and probably short-lived relief rally. Nobody knows what Putin is up to but he can’t go home empty-handed. So the question is with what prize can Scholz (or anyone) offer him to hold up to the Russian public as the “winner”?

Aside from war, the other topmost topic is the Fed and its intentions. As noted above, St. Louis Fed Bullard sees the barbarians at the gate and other Feds who spoke to the press are more relaxed, fearing a big Fed move will scare everybody and besides, inflation may “settle down” so let’s see some more data. Bullard says we have enough data (and under his breath, that everybody should be scared).

Grain of salt moment: The NY Fed consumer survey on inflation expectations shows the one-year-ahead number fell to 5.8% for the first drop since October. Looking at the University of Michigan sentiment data, the economists deduce that the public understands the current surge in inflation is unusual and not lasting. You have to wonder how much wishful thinking is in there.

Still, just about everybody expects inflation to start falling next month, with signs of it starting to appear already. And the US is not alone. After PPI today, the UK reports CPI tomorrow. But inflation doesn’t just vanish in a puff of smoke. Even non-sticky prices tend to take a while to pound down–like energy costs--and the sticky ones can be more persistent and unpleasant than some are now expecting. Housing costs head that list, whether rent raises (which are never reversed) or the cost of new and used homes, already in the stratosphere. So, the numbers may appear to be moderating, but inflation as the key problem is hardly about to go away. Be careful what you read.

This seems to be a classic pull-back Tuesday, with the dollar doing the pulling back and possibly with a ways to go still, depending on Mr. Putin. And if the Fed stays quiet except for Cassandra-like talk from Mr. Bullard, confidence in the Fed dips. Any pushback against the dollar is likely to be short-lived, though. The relative yields tell the story, but so does the energy cost story. Europe and Germany in particular are in thrall to Russia, period. This can’t end well for European inflation and thus pressure on the ECB and then its ineffective flutterings.

