In the previous issue of Yield Outlook, published on 10 February, we described the clear shift in attitude from the ECB at its February rate meeting, when Lagarde emphasised that the inflation risk was upside, opening the door to new rate signals at the March policy meeting.

However, few reckoned the March meeting would be held in the shadow of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Under normal circumstances, such a serious geopolitical situation would have prompted a discussion of rate cuts given the clear danger the global economy might be impacted negatively by ‘scared’ consumers and companies curbing their consumption and investment overnight – which was the reaction to 9/11, for example.

This time, however, central banks do not have the luxury of being able to stimulate the economy in the event it slows, as inflation is simply too high. February saw inflation reach 5.8% in the eurozone and 7.9% in the US. That was the reality faced by the ECB at its meeting last week, which was held in the shadow of war. The ECB did not pull any punches – inflation is the key issue and tighter monetary policy is unavoidable. The discussion is no longer whether the ECB will raise interest rates to prevent the current high rate of inflation gaining traction, but rather how soon, far and fast the central bank will hike.

The scene is now set for bond purchases under the APP programme to end by the end of Q3 22. The ECB announced it would buy EUR40bn, 30bn and 20bn worth of bonds in April, May and June, respectively. Hence, there is a chance purchases will cease at the end of June, though they could also continue into Q3. The huge pandemic purchasing programme (PEPP) is set to stop by the end of March.

With the buyback programmes soon history, the market and the ECB will be focused on the next step in fighting inflation, which is ordinary interest rate hikes. We have decided to maintain our forecast of the first rate hike from the ECB arriving in December. However, with the buyback programme out of the picture potentially as early as June, the first rate hike could probably arrive earlier. It could very well come in July, once the purchasing programme is finished, though a better possibility is perhaps the September meeting, which will be the first meeting after the summer holidays.

New risks to the global economy

However, we could potentially be underestimating the impact of the high rate of inflation on the global economy. Purchasing power is being seriously eroded and new supply chain problems due to the war and further pandemic lockdowns in China mean the global economy faces an uncertain future. Given this, wage growth, particularly in Germany, could be more modest than we assume. If commodity prices are also negatively affected and recent price increases are reversed, inflation could be less of a problem than we have expected.

Download The Full Yield Outlook