In the previous issue of Yield Outlook, published on 10 February, we described the clear shift in attitude from the ECB at its February rate meeting, when Lagarde emphasised that the inflation risk was upside, opening the door to new rate signals at the March policy meeting.
However, few reckoned the March meeting would be held in the shadow of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Under normal circumstances, such a serious geopolitical situation would have prompted a discussion of rate cuts given the clear danger the global economy might be impacted negatively by ‘scared’ consumers and companies curbing their consumption and investment overnight – which was the reaction to 9/11, for example.
This time, however, central banks do not have the luxury of being able to stimulate the economy in the event it slows, as inflation is simply too high. February saw inflation reach 5.8% in the eurozone and 7.9% in the US. That was the reality faced by the ECB at its meeting last week, which was held in the shadow of war. The ECB did not pull any punches – inflation is the key issue and tighter monetary policy is unavoidable. The discussion is no longer whether the ECB will raise interest rates to prevent the current high rate of inflation gaining traction, but rather how soon, far and fast the central bank will hike.
The scene is now set for bond purchases under the APP programme to end by the end of Q3 22. The ECB announced it would buy EUR40bn, 30bn and 20bn worth of bonds in April, May and June, respectively. Hence, there is a chance purchases will cease at the end of June, though they could also continue into Q3. The huge pandemic purchasing programme (PEPP) is set to stop by the end of March.
With the buyback programmes soon history, the market and the ECB will be focused on the next step in fighting inflation, which is ordinary interest rate hikes. We have decided to maintain our forecast of the first rate hike from the ECB arriving in December. However, with the buyback programme out of the picture potentially as early as June, the first rate hike could probably arrive earlier. It could very well come in July, once the purchasing programme is finished, though a better possibility is perhaps the September meeting, which will be the first meeting after the summer holidays.
New risks to the global economy
However, we could potentially be underestimating the impact of the high rate of inflation on the global economy. Purchasing power is being seriously eroded and new supply chain problems due to the war and further pandemic lockdowns in China mean the global economy faces an uncertain future. Given this, wage growth, particularly in Germany, could be more modest than we assume. If commodity prices are also negatively affected and recent price increases are reversed, inflation could be less of a problem than we have expected.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1000
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1000 on Friday as the risk-averse market environment helps the greenback outperform its rivals. The latest headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict suggests that there is little to no progress toward a peace agreement.
GBP/USD closes in on 1.3100 as dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD stays on the back foot on Friday and declines toward 1.3100 with the dollar continuing to gather strength. Supported by safe-haven flows, the US Dollar Index is up more than 0.5% on a daily basis above 98.50.
Gold fluctuates in daily range below $1,950
Gold is trading in a relatively tight range below $1,950 on Friday. Although the precious metal finds demand as a safe haven, the broad-based dollar strength is not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Shiba Inu price back to square one as bull rally gets cut short
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action retook a step back and pared almost all the gains from Wednesday’s rally. Investors are swinging back into bearish mode as tail risks emerge.
Biden to speak to China's Xi Jinping about Russia-Ukraine war
US President Biden and China's President Xi Jinping will discuss Russia's war against Ukraine and 'other issues of mutual concern' via phone call.