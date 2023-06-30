EZ – Services inflation rises again in June
Eurozone inflation for June was published today. Thanks to rapidly declining dynamics in energy and food prices, headline inflation fell to 5.5% y/y (previously 6.1% y/y). In contrast, core inflation rose slightly to 5.4% y/y (previously 5.3% y/y). As expected, the price dynamics of goods prices have declined within core inflation, but services inflation has risen significantly.
The inflation data for June confirms our expectations that services inflation could remain high for longer. This is mainly due to price developments in tourism and leisure and culture. However, the catch-up effects from the end of the pandemic should gradually fade in the second half of the year, and we also expect a slow decline in tourism and leisure inflation in the second half of the year. The rise in services inflation in June has confirmed the fears of many members of the ECB Governing Council. This has also increased the risk, in our view, that core inflation could remain at higher levels for longer than previously expected. When the data for July is published, the development of services inflation will probably come into even sharper focus.
EZ – Inflation differential with the Eurozone will persist
Today, Statistics Austria announced its June flash estimate of Austrian inflation, which went down to 7.8% y/y, measured as Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), and 8.0% y/y as Consumer Price Index (CPI). This is another decline compared to 9.0% y/y the previous month.
Although Austrian inflation has started to decline in recent months, it still remains much higher compared to the EZ average. The gap between Austrian and EZ headline inflation, which historically fluctuated around 0.5pp, widened to 2.5pp on average in January-May 2023. One of the reasons for this difference lies in energy prices, which in most EZ countries peaked in summer 2022 and since then have been on the decline, with energy inflation reaching negative values in spring 2023. In Austria, energy inflation peaked first in autumn 2022 and, though it has been on the decline since then, it still remained in the clearly positive area at around 10%.
The unusually high inflation in Austria has also been reflected in very high core inflation, which peaked at 8.3% in April 2023 and was still at 7.9% in May (EZ: 5.3%). Adding to the inflation gap, the weight of core inflation in headline inflation is higher for Austria (75%) than for the Eurozone (70%). This difference in core inflation is mostly explained by price growth in the services sector (AT: 8.2%, EZ: 5,0% in May), particularly, price growth in the restaurants & hotels sector, which in May stood at 13.1% in Austria vs. 8.4% in the Eurozone. This sector is also much heavier weighted in Austria, with 15.8% vs. 10.5% in the Eurozone and we can expect this weight to be increased again in January 2024.
This outstanding price growth in the Austrian services sector can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, prices in Austria react more sluggishly to the decline in wholesale energy prices than in the Eurozone on average. Additionally, both international and domestic tourism are still benefiting from the post-pandemic boom keeping up strong demand despite inflation. Finally, the stricter than in most places lockdowns in Austria and extensive fiscal support measures by the Austrian government led to substantially increased savings and a higher propensity to spend. Taking all this into account, we expect HICP inflation to decline only slightly this year, to 7.4%.
