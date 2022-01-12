-
Asian stocks, US and European futures push higher.
-
Markets calmed by Fed Chair Powell’s reassurances, for now.
-
Wednesday’s inflation print could trigger more market volatility.
US equities are looking to further pare 2022’s losses with futures now edging higher, potentially extending Tuesday’s rebound in which tech stocks outperformed. Asian stocks and European futures are also carrying on in a similar risk-on fashion on Wednesday. The benchmark dollar index (DXY) is holding on to losses having slid below its 50-day moving average, which in turn allowed spot gold to resurface above $1800.
Stock bulls are taking a liking to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s reassurances that the central bank could trigger rate hikes to rein in surging inflation without harming the US economic recovery. It’s intriguing how a volatile market that had dreaded the prospects of more rate hikes than previously expected has been suddenly soothed by near-term policy tightening. That said, Powell did confirm his view that the Fed expects inflation to peak mid-year. While risk sentiment is being offered some solace, for the time being, it remains to be seen whether fears of a Fed policy error come to pass as 2022 gathers pace and more economic data comes to the fore.
Can the Fed tame inflation menace?
More immediately, the Fed’s intentions will be tested with inflation data due to be released today. The December US consumer price index is estimated to have surged 7% year-on-year, which would be its highest print in nearly 40 years. The CPI figures for the first quarter of 2022 could read even higher, with Omicron-related disruptions still felt along the supply chain.
Such daunting data would underscore the sheer challenge that lies before policymakers. It’s one thing for the Fed to say it can subdue inflation without breaking the US economic recovery; it’s another matter if they can actually pull it off.
Inflation obsession could trigger more volatility
The first weeks of 2022 have already seen markets scurrying to price in a steeper ramp up in the Fed’s policy normalization intentions. The Fed Funds futures now point to an 84% chance of a March liftoff in US interest rates, significantly higher than the 63% that was priced in coming into this year.
If today’s inflation data prompt further adjustments to the expected timeline for Fed rate hikes, then that is likely to trigger further volatility across global financial markets. Bond markets will be closely monitored as to whether 10-year US Treasury yields will continue marching towards the psychologically important 2% mark. Another leg up for yields may see bullion bugs and tech aficionados scurrying for the exit once more.
Disclaimer:This written/visual material is comprised of personal opinions and ideas. The content should not be construed as containing any type of investment advice and/or a solicitation for any transactions. It does not imply an obligation to purchase investment services, nor does it guarantee or predict future performance. FXTM, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of any information or data made available and assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment based on the same.
Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 90% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside remains capped below 1.1400 ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD is dribbling close to weekly top below 1.1400, as the US dollar remains on the defensive alongside the yields, in the aftermath of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony. Coronavirus woes, World Bank forecasts test immediate upside ahead of Eurozone industrial figures and the critical US inflation.
GBP/USD holds higher ground near 1.3650 amid better mood, US CPI eyed
GBP/USD is trading close to two-month highs near 1.3650, helped by the recent pullback in the US dollar and yields. The risk sentiment remains lifted ahead of US inflation data. Brexit risks continue to loom, as UK's Truss threatens to trigger Article 16.
Gold flirts with daily low, around $1,815 ahead of US CPI
Gold witnessed some selling on Wednesday and eroded a part of the overnight gains. An uptick in the US bond yields revived the USD demand and weighed on the metal. The downside seems limited as investors await the latest US consumer inflation print.
Cardano traps bears as short squeeze begins to rally ADA above $2
Cardano price action is exceptionally oversold compared to its peers. Strong bullish reversal incoming. Excellent long entry opportunity for ADA is incoming.
US Consumer Price Index December Preview: The Fed’s die is cast Premium
Accelerating inflation continues to plague the US economy. December CPI expected at 7%, a fresh 40-year high. Federal Reserve policy for 2022 has been set by 2021 inflation.