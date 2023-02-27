Share:

US Dollar: Mar '23 USD is Down at 105.030.

Energies: Apr '23 Crude is Up at 76.41.

Financials: The Mar '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 3 ticks and trading at 124.29.

Indices: The Mar '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 72 ticks Higher and trading at 3993.75.

Gold: The Apr'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1817.20. Gold is 1 tick Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower. At the present time all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Core Durable Goods Orders is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Durable Goods Orders is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Pending Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Jefferson Speaks at 10:30 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN hit a Low at around 9:45 AM EST. The S&P was trading Higher at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:45 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:45 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '23. The S&P contract is now Mar' 23 as well. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2023 - 2/24/23

S&P - Mar 2023 - 2/24/23

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets a Downside bias as the USD, Crude and Gold were trading Higher and that usually reflects a Downside Day. The market didn't disappoint as the Dow traded 337 points Lower and the other indices closed Lower as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

The markets seemed to be poised to go Higher on Friday as Thursday the markets did manage to trade Higher. That eroded Friday as the markets (even in the early morning hours looked as though it would migrate Lower, and it did.). Apparently, the market didn't like the inflation data that was reported. It seems that prices advanced 0.6% over January's showing. This means that the Fed will be reluctant to stop hiking interest rates and that is something no one wants. No one whether business or consumer wants to pay more for borrowing money, but until inflation stops rearing its ugly head, we may have this issue for an extended period of time.