EU mid-market update: Inflation data in focus; UK CPI softer than expected; EU Core revised higher in final reading.

Notes/observations

- Downside surprise to UK Jun CPI gives tailwind to European markets, specifically UK homebuilders, which are on track for best single day gain since Nov 2008. Gilt yields fell sharply, with 2YR down 20bps. GBP currency also fell sharply, by approx 100 pips and stabilized around 1.295 area. The cooler-than-expected CPI saw Core CPI (biggest concern for central bank members) pull back off cycle highs to 6.9% from 7.1%, with market lowering bets to approx 50% for 50bps hike at next meeting compared to 25bps hike, before the data, other call is for 25bps hike.

- Upward revision of Euro Zone Jun Core CPI highlights the stickiness of inflation in the region.

- EU Earnings Recap: Semi-conductor chip maker ASML posts strong Q2, beating estimates and raising FY23 guidance; Antofagasta Q2 copper production disappoints, cuts FY23; Swedish car-maker Volvo Q2 beats, notes gradually entering more normalized demand situation.

- Upcoming US pre-market earnings: ALLY, BKR, CFG, ELV, FHN, GS, HAL, NDAQ.

- Asia closed mostly higher with Nikkei225 out-performing at +1.2%. EU indices are +0.2-1.6%. US futures are +0.2%. Gold -0.1%, DXY +0.2%; Commodity: Brent +0.7%, WTI +0.6%, TTF -2.7%; Crypto: BTC -0.3%, ETH +0.2%.

Asia

- New Zealand Q2 CPI Q/Q: 1.1% v 0.9%e; Y/Y: 6.0% v 5.9%e.

- BOJ Gov Ueda commented that had still some distance to sustainably achieve the 2% inflation target.

- China MIIT [industry ministry] Spokesman Zhao Zhiguo noted that the domestic industrial economic development was still resilient but added that the sector faced difficulties and challenges, such as insufficient demand and declining revenues.

- North Korea launched missile in to waters off its east coast towards Japan (**Note: launch following arrival of US nuclear submarine South Korea).

Ukraine conflict

- United Nations said to be floating a number of ideas to help get Ukrainian and Russian grain and fertilizer to global markets (**Reminder: Russia recently halted its participation in the grain deal. An agreement was brokered back in July 2022 by UN and Turkey to allow safe passage of Ukrainian grain through a humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea.

Europe

- ECB officials said to be consider communicating what will happen beyond July as their biggest challenge. Unlikely to signal definite hike or pause.

Americas

- May Net Long-term TIC Flows: $25.8B v $127.8B prior; Total Net TIC Flows: -$167.6B v +35.3BB prior.

Energy

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -0.8M v +3.0M prior.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.37% at 462.46, FTSE +1.50% at 7,565.42, DAX +0.26% at 16,166.95, CAC-40 +0.62% at 7,364.27, IBEX-35 +0.20% at 9,474.49, FTSE MIB +0.23% at 28,774.00, SMI +0.43% at 11,151.00, S&P 500 Futures +0.09%].

Market focal points/key themes: European indices open higher across the board and stayed in the green as the session progressed; real estate and consumer discretionary sectors among the better performers; while laggards include materials and energy; real estate stector getting a boost following drop in inflation in the UK suggesting fewer rate hikes from the BOE; Danske Bank to divest its personal customer business to Nordea; UK CMA starts investigation into Nucleus/Curtis Banks deal; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Elevance Health, Halliburton, Nasdaq and Goldman Sachs.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Watkin Jones [WJG.UK] -38.5% (trading update), Restaurant Group [RTN.UK] +11.0% (trading update).

- Financials: Nordea [NDA.SE] -1.0% (acquires Danske Bank's unit), Aviva [AV.UK] +0.5% (guides H1 and FY23 op profit), Hypoport [HYQ.DE] +8.5% (Q2 trading update).

- Industrials: Barratt Developments [BDEV.UK] +5.5% (UK homebuilders up on UK CPI data and repricing of BOE hikes expectations), Volvo AB [VOLVA.SE] -3.5% (earnings; outlook), Antofagasta [ANTO.UK] -2.5% (Q2 production results), Rio Tinto [RIO.UK] -0.5% (overnight Q2 production update).

- Technology: ASML [ASML.NL] +1.0% (Q2 results beat, raises FY23 outlook, Q3 looks strong), Cohort [CHRT.UK] +9.5% (prelim FY23 results).

- Materials: Wacker Chemie [WCH.DE] -2.5% (outlook cut), Yara [YAR.NO] -3.5% (Q2 results), Covestro [1COV.DE] -2.0% (speculation on new Adnoc's offer).

Speakers

- ECB said to push banks for weekly liquidity data; Move to reflect need for information rather than acute concerns. Lenders would break out funding by maturity, client type.

- China Foreign Ministry Daily Briefing noted that top diplomat Wang Yi would attend the BRICS meeting in Johannesburg from July 24-25th.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD paused its steep decline last week.

- GBP currency was broadly weaker in the aftermath of softer inflation data. Market pulled back probability of a 50bps hike at the BOE Aug MPC meeting to 50%. The BOE terminal (peak) rate now seen below 6.00% following soft CPI data.

- EUR/USD holding above the 1.12 level as market participants debate ECB’s communication beyond the expected July rate hike. The Euro Zone Jun Core CPI was revised higher to highlight the issue of ‘stickiness of inflation.

- USD/JPY was higher after BOJ Gov Ueda commented that had still some distance to sustainably achieve the 2% inflation target. Pair at 139.50. BOJ commented saw the market scale back bets on any policy tweaks at next week rate decision. BOJ appeared to remain resolve to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy for the time being.

Economic data

- (UK) Jun CPI M/M: 0.1% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: 7.9% v 8.2%e; CPI Core Y/Y:6.9% v 7.1%e; CPIH Y/Y: 7.3% v 7.5%e.

- (UK) Jun RPI M/M: 0.3% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: 10.7% v 10.9%e; RPI-X (ex-mortgage interest payments) Y/Y: 9.6% v 9.8%e; Retail Price Index: 376.4 v 377.1e.

- (UK) Jun PPI Input M/M: -1.3% v -0.3%e; Y/Y: -2.7% v -1.6%e.

- (UK) Jun PPI Output M/M: -0.3% v -0.3%e; Y/Y: 0.1% v 0.5%e.

- (EU) EU27 Jun New Car Registrations: 17.9% v 18.5% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Jun PPI Industrial M/M: -0.3% v -0.5%e; Y/Y: 1.9% v 1.8%e.

- (AT) Austria Jun Final CPI M/M: 0.5% v 0.5% prelim; Y/Y: 8.0% v 8.0% prelim.

- (ZA) South Africa Jun CPI M/M: 0.2% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 5.4% v 5.5%e (annual pace moved back into target range).

- (ZA) South Africa Jun CPI Core M/M: 0.4% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: 5.0% v 5.1%e.

- (PL) Poland July Consumer Confidence: -24.9 v -27.1e.

- (UK) May ONS House Price Index Y/Y: 1.9% v 3.5% prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Jun Final CPI Y/Y: 5.5% v 5.5% advance; CPI Core Y/Y: 5.5% v 5.4% advance; CPI M/M: 0.3% v 0.3% advance.

- (EU) Euro Zone May Construction Output M/M: +0.2% v -0.6% prior; Y/Y: 0.1% v 0.4% prior.

- (CY) Cyprus Jun CPI Harmonized M/M: 0.3% v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 2.8% v 3.6% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR240B vs. INR240B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

Looking ahead

- (AR) Argentina Jun Leading Indicator: No est v -2.0% prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell combined €2.5B in 2052 and 2053 Bunds.

- 05:30 (GR) Greece Debt Agency (PDMA) to sell bonds.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of next bond auction (held on Tuesdays).

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Jun PPI M/M: No est v -1.1% prior; Y/Y: No est v -3.5% prior.

- 6:30 (UK) DMO to sell £3.75B in 4.5% Jun 2028 Gilts.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (RU) Russia to sell OFZ Bonds.

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e July 14th: No est v +0.9% prior.

- 07:00 (ZA) South Africa May Retail Sales M/M: -0.2%e v +0.4% prior; Y/Y: -1.1%e v -1.6% prior.

- 07:00 (UK) Weekly PM Question time in House.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Jun Housing Starts: 1.480Me v 1.631M prior; Building Permits: 1.500Me v 1.496M prior (revised from1.491M); Housing Starts M/M: -9.3%e v +21.7% prior; Building Permits M/M: 0.2%e v 5.6% prior (revised from 5.2%).

- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia May Trade Balance: +$0.5Be v -$0.9B prior; Total Imports: $5.2Be v $4.9B prior.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 17-Week Bills.

- 12:00 (UK) BOE’s Ramsden.

- 12:00 (CA) Canada to sell 2-year notes.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 20-Year Bond Reopening.

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina Jun Trade Balance: No est v -$1.2B prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Jun Trade Balance: -¥54.4Be v -¥1.381T prior (revised from -¥1.373T); Adj Trade Balance: -¥663.2Be v -¥777.8B prior; Exports Y/Y: 2.6%e v 0.6% prior; Imports Y/Y: -11.4%e v -9.8% prior (revised from -9.8%).

- 21:10 (JP) BOJ bond buying operation.

- 21:15 (CN) China PBoC Monthly 1-year and 5-year Loan Prime Rate Setting.

- 21:15 (CN) China PBOC Monthly 1-year and 5-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) Setting: Expected to leave both 1-year and 5-year rates unchanged at 3.55% and 4.20% respectively.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia Q2 NAB Business Confidence: No est v -4 prior.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia Jun Employment Change: +15.0Ke v +75.9K prior; Unemployment Rate: 3.6%e v 3.6% prior; Full Time Employment Change: No est v +61.7K prior; Part Time Employment Change: No est v +14.3K prior; Participation Rate: 66.9%e v 66.9% prior.