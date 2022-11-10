A decline in US inflation helped spark a resurgence for equity markets today, setting up a potential year-end rally for risk assets.

US inflation sparks market surge

“US inflation data has provided a welcome shot in the arm for markets, with the declines seen across both headline and core inflation bringing the kind of optimism that has been lacking without seeing non-energy related inflation turn lower. The impact of today’s inflation data has been further accentuated by comments from Fed members Harker and Logan, who see the pace of rate hikes slowing over the coming meetings. Markets are now pricing a 73% chance of a 50-basis point hike in December, coming off the back of four consecutive 75-basis point moves from the Fed. Quite whether that slowdown in tightening will be enough to maintain a prolonged period of upside for stocks remains to be seen. However, today’s data has certainly lifted hopes of a festive end to the year for investors.”

Commodities on the rise, eradicating European benefits of a lower dollar

“Recent months have seen a noticeable divergence between European and US inflation, with eurozone CPI of 10.7% far beyond the 7.7% announced today from the BLS. However, the decline seen for the US dollar does provide some hope in Europe, helping to drive down the cost of US imports over time. Unfortunately, that benefit is moderated by the fact that we are seeing gains for risk-associated commodities such as energy, Lumber, Copper, and agricultural goods. Ultimately, we are seeing a rally for products that had lost ground on expectations of lower demand and a prolonged recession. Nonetheless, while we could see a protracted period of improved risk attitudes, there are plenty of hurdles which could stifle this recovery given the potential for a protracted recession and stubbornly high inflation.”