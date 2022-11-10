A decline in US inflation helped spark a resurgence for equity markets today, setting up a potential year-end rally for risk assets.
US inflation sparks market surge
“US inflation data has provided a welcome shot in the arm for markets, with the declines seen across both headline and core inflation bringing the kind of optimism that has been lacking without seeing non-energy related inflation turn lower. The impact of today’s inflation data has been further accentuated by comments from Fed members Harker and Logan, who see the pace of rate hikes slowing over the coming meetings. Markets are now pricing a 73% chance of a 50-basis point hike in December, coming off the back of four consecutive 75-basis point moves from the Fed. Quite whether that slowdown in tightening will be enough to maintain a prolonged period of upside for stocks remains to be seen. However, today’s data has certainly lifted hopes of a festive end to the year for investors.”
Commodities on the rise, eradicating European benefits of a lower dollar
“Recent months have seen a noticeable divergence between European and US inflation, with eurozone CPI of 10.7% far beyond the 7.7% announced today from the BLS. However, the decline seen for the US dollar does provide some hope in Europe, helping to drive down the cost of US imports over time. Unfortunately, that benefit is moderated by the fact that we are seeing gains for risk-associated commodities such as energy, Lumber, Copper, and agricultural goods. Ultimately, we are seeing a rally for products that had lost ground on expectations of lower demand and a prolonged recession. Nonetheless, while we could see a protracted period of improved risk attitudes, there are plenty of hurdles which could stifle this recovery given the potential for a protracted recession and stubbornly high inflation.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD seesaws around seven-week high above 0.6600 after US inflation-led rally
AUDUSD stays defensive around 0.6620, following the heaviest daily run-up since October 2011, as bulls seek more clues to extend the previous day’s rally during early Friday. The Aussie pair jumped the most in 11 years on Thursday after the US CPI pushed back hawkish expectations from the US Fed.
EURUSD retreats from three-month high but stays beyond 1.0070 support confluence
EURUSD bulls take a breather around the highest levels since early August, retreating to 1.0188 during Friday’s Asian session, as it pares the biggest daily jump in a week. Daily closing beyond September’s peak becomes necessary for further upside.
Gold steadies around multi-day top near $1,750 on Fed concerns, US data eyed
Gold price seesaws around the highest levels in 11 weeks as bulls seek more clues to extend the US inflation-led rally during Friday’s Asian session. The yellow metal refreshed the multi-day peak around $1,757 after the downbeat US CPI data for October.
Cryptos bounce as FTX CEO vows to do right by investors
The crypto market is showing applaudable retaliation signals after the mudslide decline witnessed earlier in the week. As many in the space attribute, the liquidation to FTX's questionable risk-on policies, CEO of FTX Sam Bankmanfreid has vowed to restore investors' confidence.
US inflation slows and financial markets respond, DOW and AUDUSD Eyed
It was quite a day across the financial markets on Thursday as the eagerly awaited US inflation data hit the wires at 1:30 pm GMT. Consumer prices, measured by the Consumer Prices Index (CPI), increased less than anticipated.