This week in CEE

This week, Romania will complete the list of 4Q20 GDP releases among the CEE countries. We expect the flash estimate of strong quarter-on-quarter growth to be confirmed, mainly driven by manufacturing, retail sales and services for companies. Hungary, Czechia, Romania and Serbia will publish their February inflation prints which are likely to be close to or only moderately higher than at the beginning of this year. Inflationary pressures are likely to be more prominent in the coming few months which will be significantly affected by base effects from oil prices. January industrial production and foreign trade data for Czechia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Romania are likely to show the relatively resilient development of the industry, which is benefitting from the solid stance of German manufacturing. The Serbian central bank meeting on 11th March is likely to leave rates unchanged. The key rate could remain at 1% throughout 2021. January retail sales in Croatia could show signs of a mild rebound.

In the last week of February, the CEE Recovery Index corrected slightly. However, it still remains around the levels observed in September last year. Similarly to the previous weeks’ developments, mobility across all subcategories improved further, reflecting more relaxed measures in some CEE countries. On the other hand, air pollution decreased marginally. Moreover, missing data for electricity consumption for the last week of February likely dragged the Recovery Index down and we could see an upward revision of the index next week. As the pandemic situation deteriorated recently across the region, some CEE countries decided to tighten containment measures. Hungary joined Slovakia and Czechia and introduced a strict lockdown that will likely last until Easter, affecting mobility trends.

FX market developments

Strengthening of the US dollar and rising yields, alongside a global risk-off mood, weighed on CEE currencies, which weakened last week. The Polish zloty performed the worst, as the EURPLN moved toward 4.60, the weakest level since the central bank’s interventions in December last year. The zloty has been affected not only by global factors, but also by the ongoing discussion about the settlement of FX-denominated loans ahead of the Supreme Court decision, due at the end of March. The deteriorating pandemic situation and new strict lockdown in Czechia and Hungary weighed on the currencies of these two countries. The Czech koruna went above 26.3 vs. the EUR, while the forint was traded above 365 vs. the EUR at the end of the week. Finally, the National Bank of Romania allowed for a more visible weakening of leu, which jumped above 4.88 vs. the EUR.

Bond market developments

The situation on the European bond market has calmed down after several ECB representatives sent a clear signal that they are ready to act to counter an excessive increase of bond yields. The reaction of CEE bond markets to the likely faster pace of PEPP monthly purchases was mixed. The Czech and Polish bond yield curves continued in their rise, about 5-10bp w/w. Romania’s sovereign bond yield curve corrected down 10-20bp after the massive increase seen in previous weeks. The Hungarian yield curve remained almost unchanged on a weekly basis. Czechia, Romania and Slovenia will be selling T-bills this week and Romania’s MinFin will re-open ROMGB 2024 and 2026 issues, offering RON 400m in each.

In case you missed

CEE: Flash estimate of 4Q20 GDP growth was revised upwards in Czechia, Hungary and Serbia, while it remained unchanged in Slovakia.

SK: Retail sales collapsed in January due to strict lockdown measures

HU: Retail traded remained in negative territory in January. Subdued performance of industry in January.

RO: January retail sales distorted by base effect.

HR: Industrial production kept positive growth dynamics.

PL: NBP kept rates unchanged.

