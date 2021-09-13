Inflation (CPI) in focus this week, trading WTI and brent higher on supply issues [Video]

We see USD strength starting from last Friday and we will look at these pairs from the technical aspect tomorrow once the markets have made some progress.
On the contrary, today, we see a bit of consolidation on USDCAD.
Last week’s Canadian Employment numbers were good but the big driver of CAD is the price of Crude Oil and we see the price of WTI back to $70 per barrel.
A report published this morning by Goldman Sachs cited supply problems with commodities, Oil production problems caused by Hurricane Ida, and limited Oil exports from Iran until 2022.
We are seeing GBP strength as well with the biggest change against the EUR.
As we can see on the EURGBP chart, this is definitely worth a look from the technical side tomorrow.
But, watch out this week for 2 speeches from the ECBs Christine Lagarde, Retail Sales and Claimant Count Change which will affect GBP this week.
Sometimes we have to check more than one Economic Calendar because we know that many economies will be looking at CPI data to confirm if inflation is transitory or here to stay so watch for opportunities on USD, GBP and CAD this week.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.18 on inflation worries, German uncertainty
EUR/USD is trading well under 1.18, a two-week low, as a cautious market mood boosts the safe-haven dollar. Worries about rising US inflation, the Fed's tapering intentions and German elections are pushing the pair lower.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 on damp market mood
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, pressured by the dollar-positive risk-averse mood. The pound is on the back foot amid high UK covid cases and uncertainty about the government's next moves.
XAU/USD consolidates losses below $1,800, US inflation eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) begins the key week on a positive note, on the bids near $1,793 while flashing 0.3% intraday gains at the latest. The yellow metal snapped a four-week uptrend the previous week as Fed tapering concerns escalate.
SafeMoon prepares for 50% upswing
SafeMoon price has been on a downswing for roughly two weeks, but this downswing has pushed it close to a stable demand barrier. Assuming the bulls make a comeback here, investors can expect a new uptrend to originate here.
Central banks exercise the pandemic option and keep markets waiting
Global markets have been anticipating the end, or at least the beginning of the end, of central bank intervention since January. Bankers, led by the US Fed, have been very reluctant to end their accommodation.