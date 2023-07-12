In June, the United States inflation fell to 3%, which is the lowest since March 2021. This was slightly below the market's expectations of 3.1% and a significant decline from May's rate of 4%. Additionally, the core inflation rate unexpectedly dropped to 4.8%, marking its lowest level since October 2021.
The implication of this deceleration is that it could prompt the Federal Reserve to scale back its plans for interest rate hikes. With inflation showing signs of cooling, the central bank may now be inclined to raise rates only once more throughout the remainder of the year.
In the wake of the inflation report gold prices shot up, soaring by more than 1.3%. The metal breached the $1,940 resistance level but fell just short of clearing the $1,960 overhead barrier. If further upward momentum materializes, it could pave the way for a potential retest of $1,975 and $1,980.
At the same time, the US dollar faced a steep decline, sinking to its lowest point in over 14 months. Against the Swiss franc, it tumbled to depths not witnessed since early 2015, settling at 0.8673 francs, down 1.4%. Earlier in the session, it even touched 0.8660, marking its weakest position since the Swiss National Bank abandoned the Swiss currency peg back in January 2015. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar hits a six-week low of 138.47 yen, witnessing a 1.4% decline. Additionally, the US dollar weakens by more than 1.5% against the New Zealand and Australian dollars. Conversely, the euro surges to its highest level since March last year, reaching $1.1125. The Euro trades up 1.2% at $1.113.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds to gains above 1.1130, posts highest daily close since March 2022 Premium
EUR/USD is holding firm to gains above 1.1100. The pair jumped following the release of US CPI data and posted its highest daily close since March 2022. The USD tumbled with the DXY falling to one-year lows below 100.50. More US inflation data is due on Thursday, and also the ECB minutes.
GBP/USD hits 1.3000 for the first time since April 2022
GBP/USD benefited from the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar and reached at 1.3900, a fresh 15-month high. US inflation data triggered a sharp decline of the Greenback. UK GDP, US PPI, and Jobless Claims are due on Thursday.
Gold: XAU/USD flirts with $1,960 amid broad USD sell-off Premium
XAU/USD rallied on Wednesday, reaching an intraday high of $1,959.30 a troy ounce early in the American session, as the US Dollar collapsed following lower-than-anticipated inflation figures.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Altcoins could suffer if BTC holds its ground
Bitcoin (BTC) price holds steady, moving within a fixed range despite macroeconomic forces and industry developments. With it, Ethereum (ETH) price too is moving horizontally.
June CPI: More convincing progress underway
Today's report on the Consumer Price Index for June brought good news. Headline consumer price inflation increased 0.2% over the month and 3.0% over the past year.