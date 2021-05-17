The inflation proves to be a short-term spike that should resolve itself as the economy returns to something like normal. However, short-term inflation can become self-fulfilling if the Fed loses credibility, because then, inflation expectations will lose their anchor to its 2% target. No matter the inflation concern is for short or long term, dollar may find some support here since no other major central bank would have the similar concern.
Fed officials say the increase in inflation was likely driven by temporary factors related to the pandemic, including massive fiscal stimulus, supply-chain bottlenecks and a surge in demand as the economy reopens. So-called calendar effects also played a role as low inflation in April 2020, when much of the economy was shut down, dropped out of the 12-month price measure.
The annual inflation measurements are currently being affected by comparisons with the figures from last year early in the pandemic, when prices dropped steeply a demand collapsed for many goods and services during Covid-19 lockdowns. This “base effect” is expected to influence inflation readings until the summer. For example, gasoline prices soared 50% versus April 2020, though they decreased 1.4% versus March.
Last week, investors were shocked by the jump in inflation reported. The core inflation that economists tend to focus on, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.9% month-on-month in April, an annualized rate above 11%. Bond yields duly jumped, but the 10-year Treasury yield is still below where it stood in March. There is no sign that investors expect the Fed to be anything but super-dovish.
To see why, consider one rather rosy scenario for inflation. Over the next six months, we have a smooth reduction in monthly core inflation, as supply constraints, shipping, lumber, microchips, cars, worker shortages and everything else ease, leading to consumers having less leftover stimulus to spend. By November, assume prices are rising at a modest 0.17% a month, where they need to be to reach 2% a year. In this scenario, the year-over-year rate, the one we usually look at, would peak at 5.2% next February, and still be above 3% next July.
What would the Fed do? Probably nothing. But the risk for the Fed, and for investors, is that Americans are not used to inflation like this. Core inflation has not been above 5% over a 12-month period since 1991. As a result,the Fed’s credibility might suffer a serious blow.
The Fed will explain at great length that it is a one-off inflation, will be able to point to a monthly rate coming back under control even as the year-over-year changes look bad, and will emphasize that it stands ready to intervene if inflation ever looks likely to rise uncontrollably. Perhaps, no one would worry that the Fed was allowing inflation at double or close to triple its target while rate rises remained far in the future. Perhaps, everyone would accept that lower month-on-month inflation was what mattered, not higher year-on-year inflation. Perhaps. But given how loudly those concerned about inflation are already shouting, we suspect the Fed would be besieged by calls for action.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.2150 as US Treasury yields fall
EUR/USD has advanced to above 1.2150 as US Treasury yields retreat and weigh on the dollar. Earlier, the safe-haven greenback benefited from flows after China reported disappointing data. Fed officials are set to speak later in the day.
GBP/USD rises above 1.4120 as the US dollar losses momentum
The GBP/USD is rising for the second day in a row and recently it printed a fresh high at 1.4125, boosted by a weaker dollar and also by a retreat in EUR/GBP. During the American session the dollar lost momentum and pulled back, even as stocks declined in the Wall Street and amid steady yields.
GBP/USD rises above 1.4120 as the US dollar losses momentum
The GBP/USD is rising for the second day in a row and recently it printed a fresh high at 1.4125, boosted by a weaker dollar and also by a retreat in EUR/GBP. During the American session the dollar lost momentum and pulled back, even as stocks declined in the Wall Street and amid steady yields.
BTC free fall pauses, ETH leads pack
Bitcoin price is witnessing a quick reversal after tagging the Feb 28 swing low at $43,021. Ethereum price surged roughly 9% after hitting $3,123, while the rest of the market follows suit.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.