Notes/Observations

- UK March CPI hotter than expected and registered its 8th month above target and highest annual pace since 1992).

- Concerns mounting that economies were now certain to see severe 2nd round effects from the rise in prices.

- RBNZ accelerates its tightening with its largest hike in 22 years.

Asia

- New Zealand Central Bank (RBNZ) raised Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50bps to 1.50% (more-than-expected and largest hike in 22 years); comfortable with rate path.

- China Mar Trade Balance: $47.4B v $21.7Be; Exports Y/Y: 14.7% v 12.8%e; Imports Y/Y: -0.1% v +8.4%e ([1st decline since Aug 2020).

- Japan Core Machine Orders M/M: -9.8% v -1.5%e; Y/Y: 4.3% v 14.3%e.

- Japan Mar M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 3.5% v 3.2%e; M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 3.1% v 3.2%e.

- South Korea Mar Unemployment Rate: 2.7% v 3.0%e.

- Australia Apr Consumer Confidence: 95.8 v 96.6 prior.

Russia/Ukraine

- Russia President Putin stated that talks with Ukraine were at a dead end; The West did not understand that difficult conditions united the Russian people.

- President Biden: Americans' ability to pay for gas shouldn't hinge on whether a dictator commits genocide half a world away ( NOTE: This is the first time Biden has referred to Russia's actions in Ukraine as a genocide).

- Sec of State Blinken: stated that West continued to sustain and build up pressure on Russia. There was credible information that Russia might have used chemical agents in Mariupol but still not in a position to confirm.

Europe

- UK PM Johnson stated that he paid fine for coronavirus lockdown charge; It did not occur to me that this was a breach and fully apologize.

- PM Johnson said to refused to quit after being issued a fine due over the lockdown parties; Tory MP’s who previously called for him to quit now think the timing is not right for a leadership challenge

- Sue Gray Report will be published during week of April 18th.

Americas

- Fed’s Bullard (voter, hawk): Fantasy to think modest rate increases will tame the CPI, Central bankers cannot avoid the pain in commodities.

- Fed's Barkin (non-voter, hawk) stated that Fed must be crystal clear would address inflation; How far Fed would need to raise rates won't be clear until we got closer to our destination.

Energy

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: +7.8M v -1.1M prior

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.02% at 456.74, FTSE +0.16% at 7,588.82, DAX -0.37% at 14,073.17, CAC-40 +0.14% at 6,546.55, IBEX-35 +0.08% at 8,584.95, FTSE MIB +0.04% at 24,677.00, SMI -0.07% at 12,370.42, S&P 500 Futures +0.67%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open generally lower, but moderated losses as the session progressed; better performing sectors include materials and health care; sectors among those leading to the downside are consumer discretionary and technology; early close for Norway; food & beverage subsector dragged after disappointing results from Tesco; GSK to acquire Sierra Oncology; reportedly Iliad interested in TIM’s domestic consumer unit; Hoist sells its UK credit management unit; reportedly Deutsche Telekom raises stake in T-Mobile; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include Delta Airlines, Bed Bath & Beyond and First Republic Bank.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: LVMH [MC.FR] +1.5% (earnings), Just Eat Takeaway.com [JET.UK] -2% (cuts jobs in France).

- Consumer staples: Tesco [TSCO.UK] -6% (earnings).

- Healthcare: ImmuPharma [IMM.UK] +58% (trial update), GlaxoSmithKline [GSK.UK] +0.5% (acquisition).

- Industrials: Implenia [IMPN.CH] +4% (awarded contract).

- Technology: Darktrace [DARK.UK] +1.5% (trading update).

Speakers

- Finland Finance Ministry updated its Economic Forecast which cut the 022 GDP growth forecast from 2.9% to 1.5% while raising the 2023 GDP growth outlook from 1.4% to 1.7%.

- Czech Central Bank (CNB) Gov Rusnok reiterated view that would be cautious with further rate increases. Some moderate rate hikes were likely.

- Hungary Fin Min Varga stated that the pace of 2022 economic growth was uncertain, but remained on growth trajectory; Country was more stable now than in previous crises.

- BOJ Gov Kuroda reiterated stance to continue with powerful easing persistently.

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki stated that was closely watching FX at this time; sudden currency moves were very problematic.

- IEA Monthly Oil Report (OMR) cut its 2022 oil demand growth citing on Chinese covid-19 lockdowns. Cut 2022 global oil demand growth from 2.1M bpd to 1.98M bps (demand seen at 99.4M vs. prior 99.6M bpd). Noted that US, IEA oil inventory releases to help prevent severe oil deficit from forming.

Currencies/Fixed income

- Dollar underpinned by aggressive rate hike prospects.

- GBP/USD was softer after UK CPI data came in hotter which added pressure on already squeezed household incomes.

- USD/JPY hit a 20 year high above 126.20 as a widening yield gap between Japan and the US continued to pressure the yen currency. Dealers noted that BOJ Gov Kuroda began a speech today that reiterated the view it would continue with powerful monetary easing. The timing helped to raise the prospects of further policy divergence with the U.S. The yen has weakened in each of the last nine sessions for its longest such. streak since 2014.

Economic data

- (FI) Finland Feb Final Retail Sales Volume Y/Y: -0.3% v -2.0% prelim.

- (FR) Bank of France Mar Industrial (Business) Sentiment: 103 v 104e.

- (UK) Mar CPI M/M: 1.1% v 0.8%e; Y/Y: 7.0% v 6.7%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 5.7% v 5.3%e; CPIH Y/Y: 6.2% v 5.9%e.

- (UK) Mar RPI M/M: 1.0% v 0.9%e; Y/Y: 9.0% v 8.8%e; RPI-X (ex-mortgage interest payments Y/Y: 9.1% v 9.0%e; Retail Price Index: 323.5 v 323.0e.

- (UK) Mar PPI Input M/M: 5.2% v 2.0%e; Y/Y: 19.2% v 15.1%e.

- (UK) Mar PPI Output M/M: 2.0% v 1.2%e; Y/Y: 11.9% v 11.1%e.

- (IN) India Mar Trade Balance: -$18.5B v -$18.6Be.

- (ES) Spain Mar Final CPI M/M: 3.0% v 3.0%prelim; Y/Y: 9.8% v 9.8% prelim.

- (ES) Spain Mar Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 3.9% v 3.9% prelim; Y/Y: 9.8% v 9.8% prelim.

- (ES) Spain Mar CPI Core M/M: 0.8% v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 3.4% v 3.4% prelim.

- (IT) Italy Feb Industrial Production M/M: 4.0% v 1.0%e; Y/Y: 3.3% v 0.9%e; Industrial Production NSA (unadj) Y/Y: 3.3% v 0.3% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Feb Monthly Current Account Balance (CZK): -5.8B v -3.5Be.

- (UK) Feb ONS House Price Index Y/Y: 10.9% v 10.1%e.

- (GR) Greece Feb Unemployment Rate: 12.8% v 12.9% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (SE) Sweden sold SEK5.0B vs. SEK5.0B indicated in 3-month Bills; Avg Yield: -0.1985% v -0.2208% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.91x v 1.96x prior.

Looking ahead

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) to sell €6.5-8.0B in 3-year and 7-year, 10-year, 20-year and 30-year BTP Bonds.

- (CO) Colombia Central Bank Economist Survey.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €4.0B in 0% Feb 2032 Bunds.

- 05:30 (IN) India to sell combined INR330B in 2023, 2029, 2032 and 2061 bonds.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of next bond auction (held on Tuesdays).

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) switch auction.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel Mar Trade Balance: No est v -$4.0B prior.

- 06:00 (RU) Russia OFZ Bond auction (if any).

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Apr 8th: No est v -6.3% prior.

- 07:00 (ZA) South Africa Feb Retail Sales M/M: 1.0%e v 1.5% prior; Y/Y: 1.6%e v 7.7% prior.

- 07:00 (UK) Weekly PM Question time in House.

- 08:00 (PL) Poland Feb Current Account Balance: -€2.1Be v -€0.1B prior; Trade Balance: -€1.5Be v -€1.2B prior; Exports: €25.9Be v €24.7B prior; Imports: €27.7Be v €25.9B prior.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Feb Retail Sales M/M: 0.4%e v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: -1.3%e v -1.9% prior.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Feb Broad Retail Sales M/M: +1.1%e v -0.3% prior; Y/Y: -1.5%e v -1.5% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Mar PPI Final Demand M/M: 1.1%e v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 10.6%e v 10.0% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Mar PPI (ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.5%e v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 8.4%e v 8.4% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Mar PPI (ex-food/energy/trade) M/M: 0.5%e v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 6.6%e v 6.5% prior.

- 08:30 (CL) Chile Central Bank (BCCh) Mar Minutes.

- 10:00 (CA) Bank of Canada (BOC) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Interest Rates by 50bps to 1.00%.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Feb Manufacturing Production Y/Y: 11.8%e v 15.1% prior; Industrial Production Y/Y: No est v 10.3% prior.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Feb Retail Sales Y/Y: 8.7%e v 20.9% prior.

- 11:00 (CA) Bank of Canada (BOC) Gov Macklem post rate decision press conference.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell $20B in 30-Year Bonds Reopening.

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina Mar National CPI M/M: 5.9%e v 4.7% prior; Y/Y: 54.0%e v 52.3% prior.

- 17:00 (KR) South Korea Mar Export Price Index M/M: No est v 2.1% prior; Y/Y: No est v 20.3% prior.

- 17:00 (KR) South Korea Mar Import Price Index M/M: No est v 3.4% prior; Y/Y: No est v 29.4% prior.

- 18:30 (NZ) New Zealand Mar Manufacturing PMI: No est v 53.6 prior.

- 19:01 (UK) Mar RICS House Price Balance: 75%e v 79% prior.

- 20:00 (SG) Singapore Q1 Advance GDP Q/Q: 09%e v 2.3% prior; Y/Y: 3.7%e v 6.1% prior.

- 20:00 (SG) Singapore Central Bank (MAS) Bi-annual Monetary Policy Statement.

- 21:00 (AU) Australia Apr Consumer Inflation Expectation Survey: No est v 4.9% prior.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia Mar Employment Change: +30.0Ke v +77.4K prior; Unemployment Rate: 3.9%e v 4.0% prior; Full Time Employment Change: No est v +121.9K prior; Part Time Employment Change: No est v.

-44.5K prior; Participation Rate: 66.5%e v 66.4% prior.

- 22:00 (KR) Bank of Korea (BoK) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave 7-Day Repo Rate unchanged at 1.25%.

- 23:00 (CN) China to sell CNY-denominated 5-year and 20-year Bond.

- 23:35 (JP) Japan to sell 20-Year JGB Bonds.