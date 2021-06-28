Flash inflation for June to land at 4.6% y/y, marking slight drop from peak reached in May. CPI to stay outside of central bank’s tolerance band in coming quarters and to land at or above 5% mark at end of year. MinFin, central bank and BGK to announce schedule of operations in July.
Watch this week
June 30 – Inflation likely somewhat eased in June
We expect flash inflation for June to land at 4.6% y/y (0.5% m/m), in line with the market consensus. Thus, CPI likely dropped from a peak reached in May 2021, but it will remain outside the central bank’s tolerance band in the coming quarters. Furthermore, we could see the headline figure at or above the 5% mark in 4Q21, due to the base effect from last year. The supply-side pressures (rising fuel and energy prices) are being amplified by increasing food prices and elevated services prices. Next week’s central bank meeting could shed some light on the interest rate outlook in Poland, as new inflation and growth projections will be released. We expect both paths to be revised upwards. However, the adjustment of monetary policy settings at the July meeting seems unlikely. In our view, the NBP will wait until November and could then raise the key rate by 15bp. While the National Bank of Poland continues to focus on supporting growth and does not seem to be worried about the surging inflation, regional central banks have entered tightening paths and delivered the first interest rate hikes last week.
July 1 – PMI index to show another strong print in June
The manufacturing PMI index for June should follow core market developments and is expected to remain unchanged at around the 57 mark. In Germany and the Eurozone, PMIs for June went up further, reflecting solid demand and rising supply constraints.
Last week’s highlights
-
Industrial production arrived at 29.8% y/y in May.
-
Retail sales came in at 19.1% y/y in May.
-
Construction output was up 4.7% y/y in May, above market expectations, suggesting stronger rebound of investment activity this year.
-
Labor market statistics for May were in line with expectations, as wage growth stood at 10.1% y/y, while employment growth arrived at 2.7% y/y.
-
Unemployment rate dropped by 0.2pp to 6.1% in May.
-
MPC member Gatnar said that central bank should raise key rate by 15bp at June meeting, as inflation is expected to stay outside of tolerance band in coming four quarters. However, MPC member Sura sees November inflation projection as crucial for interest rate outlook in Poland. In his view, rate hike in July would be premature.
Market developments
Bond market drivers – 10Y yield up to 1.8%
Over the course of the week, the long end of the Polish curve went up by close to 10bp to 1.8%. Despite a slight upward move of the 10Y German Bund by 5bp toward -0.15%, the spread against the 10Y Bund widened back toward 200bp. Last week, the MinFin held a second switch auction and bought back papers worth PLN 3.9bn, while it sold paper totaling PLN 4.1bn. According to the MinFin, Poland has already covered 75% of this year’s borrowing needs planned in the budget act. On Wednesday, June 30, state development bank BGK will hold the second bond auction this month. Earlier in June, BGK sold papers worth PLN 2.2bn. This week, the MinFin will announce the bond supply for 3Q21 and auction schedule for July. The schedule of market operations in July will also be published by the central bank and BGK. We expect the NBP to stick to one QE operation in July and further limitations of purchases seem likely, in our view. Governor Glapinski said that withdrawal of monetary stimulus should be ‘wisely spread over time’ and cannot undermine the economic recovery or create financial or macroeconomic imbalances. Glapinski added that the central bank will not allow for any ‘excessive exchange rate fluctuations or changes in bond yields’, which could hamper the growth.
FX market drivers – EUR/PLN stayed on weaker side of 4.50
As the US dollar remained locked slightly above 1.19 vs. the EUR last week, the zloty focused on regional developments. While monetary tightening in Czechia and Hungary was expected by the markets, a more hawkish tone from both central banks was not anticipated. As a result, the koruna and forint appreciated. The zloty followed regional peers and moved slightly below 4.52 vs. the EUR by the end of the week. Flash inflation for June and the approaching central bank meeting will be in focus this week. If June CPI comes in below market expectations, the zloty could weaken, as that would support the central bank’s view that the inflation surge is temporary - thus postponing possible tightening in Poland.
This document is intended as an additional information source, aimed towards our customers. It is based on the best resources available to the authors at press time. The information and data sources utilised are deemed reliable, however, Erste Bank Sparkassen (CR) and affiliates do not take any responsibility for accuracy nor completeness of the information contained herein. This document is neither an offer nor an invitation to buy or sell any securities.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1900 as dollar resumes advance
The greenback is the strongest across the FX board, helped by rising US government bond yields. EUR hurt by ECB’s Holzmann comments, hinting at no rush to taper. Weak inflation in the Union puts no pressure on policymakers.
GBP/USD back below 1.3900 and bearish
GBP/USD retreated to the 1.3880 price zone amid resurgent demand for the greenback. Pound hurt by fundamental jitters related to the coronavirus delta variant and Brexit tensions.
XAU/USD hangs near one-week-old trading range support, just above $1,775
Gold struggled to capitalize on last week's modest gains and edged lower on the first day of a new trading week. It remained on the defensive through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of a one-week-old trading range, just above the $1,775 level.
XLM price could rally 10% if it can breach this critical level
XLM price performance shows the lack of buyers, which has kept it from reclaiming range low at $0.274. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $0.274 will signal the start of an uptrend. If Stellar sets up a lower low at $0.228, a bearish scenario might come into play.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bank boom is back, Nike does it and Virgin goes to the moon
Bank stocks boom as all pass the Fed tests and clear the way for buybacks and dividends. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) cleared for take-off to space by the FAA. Nike (NKE) ticks the box as results just do it.