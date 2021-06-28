Flash inflation for June to land at 4.6% y/y, marking slight drop from peak reached in May. CPI to stay outside of central bank’s tolerance band in coming quarters and to land at or above 5% mark at end of year. MinFin, central bank and BGK to announce schedule of operations in July.

Watch this week

June 30 – Inflation likely somewhat eased in June

We expect flash inflation for June to land at 4.6% y/y (0.5% m/m), in line with the market consensus. Thus, CPI likely dropped from a peak reached in May 2021, but it will remain outside the central bank’s tolerance band in the coming quarters. Furthermore, we could see the headline figure at or above the 5% mark in 4Q21, due to the base effect from last year. The supply-side pressures (rising fuel and energy prices) are being amplified by increasing food prices and elevated services prices. Next week’s central bank meeting could shed some light on the interest rate outlook in Poland, as new inflation and growth projections will be released. We expect both paths to be revised upwards. However, the adjustment of monetary policy settings at the July meeting seems unlikely. In our view, the NBP will wait until November and could then raise the key rate by 15bp. While the National Bank of Poland continues to focus on supporting growth and does not seem to be worried about the surging inflation, regional central banks have entered tightening paths and delivered the first interest rate hikes last week.

July 1 – PMI index to show another strong print in June

The manufacturing PMI index for June should follow core market developments and is expected to remain unchanged at around the 57 mark. In Germany and the Eurozone, PMIs for June went up further, reflecting solid demand and rising supply constraints.

Last week’s highlights

Industrial production arrived at 29.8% y/y in May.

Retail sales came in at 19.1% y/y in May.

Construction output was up 4.7% y/y in May, above market expectations, suggesting stronger rebound of investment activity this year.

Labor market statistics for May were in line with expectations, as wage growth stood at 10.1% y/y, while employment growth arrived at 2.7% y/y.

Unemployment rate dropped by 0.2pp to 6.1% in May.

MPC member Gatnar said that central bank should raise key rate by 15bp at June meeting, as inflation is expected to stay outside of tolerance band in coming four quarters. However, MPC member Sura sees November inflation projection as crucial for interest rate outlook in Poland. In his view, rate hike in July would be premature.

Market developments

Bond market drivers – 10Y yield up to 1.8%

Over the course of the week, the long end of the Polish curve went up by close to 10bp to 1.8%. Despite a slight upward move of the 10Y German Bund by 5bp toward -0.15%, the spread against the 10Y Bund widened back toward 200bp. Last week, the MinFin held a second switch auction and bought back papers worth PLN 3.9bn, while it sold paper totaling PLN 4.1bn. According to the MinFin, Poland has already covered 75% of this year’s borrowing needs planned in the budget act. On Wednesday, June 30, state development bank BGK will hold the second bond auction this month. Earlier in June, BGK sold papers worth PLN 2.2bn. This week, the MinFin will announce the bond supply for 3Q21 and auction schedule for July. The schedule of market operations in July will also be published by the central bank and BGK. We expect the NBP to stick to one QE operation in July and further limitations of purchases seem likely, in our view. Governor Glapinski said that withdrawal of monetary stimulus should be ‘wisely spread over time’ and cannot undermine the economic recovery or create financial or macroeconomic imbalances. Glapinski added that the central bank will not allow for any ‘excessive exchange rate fluctuations or changes in bond yields’, which could hamper the growth.

FX market drivers – EUR/PLN stayed on weaker side of 4.50

As the US dollar remained locked slightly above 1.19 vs. the EUR last week, the zloty focused on regional developments. While monetary tightening in Czechia and Hungary was expected by the markets, a more hawkish tone from both central banks was not anticipated. As a result, the koruna and forint appreciated. The zloty followed regional peers and moved slightly below 4.52 vs. the EUR by the end of the week. Flash inflation for June and the approaching central bank meeting will be in focus this week. If June CPI comes in below market expectations, the zloty could weaken, as that would support the central bank’s view that the inflation surge is temporary - thus postponing possible tightening in Poland.

Download The Full Weekly Focus Poland