Outlook: Everything today will hinge on the CPI data release. Big bank estimates range from 7.9% (Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo) to 8% (Goldman Sachs and Citibank) to 8.2% (BofA). One has 8.3% (BMO–Bank of Montreal).

For the month-over-month, a drop of 0.1% in forecast for August, after zero m/m change in July. Gasoline prices are down for the 13th week, while housing price inflation is moderating. Alas, core CPI is expected up 0.3% for an annual rise of 6.1% (from 5.9% in July).

Got that? Inflation better on the year-over-year basis but worse on the month-over-month and on the core basis.

A Reader alerted us to check out the Cleveland Fed Nowcast. As of last evening, it saw the monthly CPI higher than in August, including core CPI, on the month-over-month basis. On the year-over-year basis, it shows a tiny improvement in the headline (8.22% from 8.24% in Aug) but a rise in core (6.56% from 6.25%). Note that the official annual rate was 8.5% in July after 9.1% in June.

Now scroll down to the quarterly. Here’s where great improvement is to be found, CPI for Q3 down to 5.47% while PCE, the thing the Fed looks at, is a mere 4.03%. Core PCE is 4.0%. The Q2 core PCE was 4.4%, so this is nice.

This is going to be like last time, when the month-over-month was zero but the year-over-year was still awful. Which data point to look at? It’s altogether possible the FOMC will look at the quarterly, and Fed chief Powell has all but said he will not weight the August number very much and it will take a lot more data to demonstrate inflation is coming down satisfactorily.

How the markets perceive the inflation data is critical. There is an idea floating around that, contrary to the general consensus of peak inflation, inflation will not fall very much. Fresh hawkishness promotes the dollar and generates the “cause” for the classic Tuesday pullback. And the Cleveland Fed bears out that idea, with monthly inflation actually higher.

But then, perhaps, that quarterly improvement gets attention, and the dollar retreats again. Forecasting inflation and the market response is a fool’s game, but if we were forced to bet, we’d say the happier quarterly is the one that will end up with the attention and thus the dollar stays on the backfoot for longer (after this morning’s gyrations are over).

For what it’s worth, the NY Fed survey of consumer expectations for US inflation shows people expect 5.7% one year hence (from 6.2% in July). The 3-year outlook is for 2.8% from 3.2% in July and 3.6% in June. For the 5-year outlook, consumers now expect 2% inflation (from 2.3%). To repeat an old refrain, consumers know almost nothing about how inflation works and the 5-year outlook in particular is a tribute to the Fed’s having convinced the public it can do the job. This is useful in terms of avoiding the inflation mentality that becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy, but as forecasts go, it’s lamb-weak.

Separately, in Europe the EC’s plan for the energy cost crisis was leaked to the press. It calls for a cut in consumption via incentives to reduce demand in peak hours and overall. The second part is the contentious one among members–a tax on surplus profits in the energy sector, to be temporary and to apply to everyone (oil, gas, coal, and refineries). This seems fairly feeble, so far. As for kicking the can down the road, we don’t expect a deal for well over a month. First comes von der Leyen's state of the union speech to the European Parliament tomorrow, then a head of state summit on Oct 6-7 and another summit on Oct 20-21.

Natural gas prices have fallen dramatically of late, but Europe still faces high and possibly rising inflation, recession in Q4, and the biggest land war in Europe since WW II. It seems crazy for it to be rising, so it must be the dollar falling.

Political Tidbit: The Jan 6 Committee officially starts up work again, having been busy all of August. Everyone is eager to hear what witnesses the earlier public hearings brought out of the woodwork. A pressing issue is whether to call VP Pence or Trump himself.

Separately, the Justice Dept issued 40 subpoenas to Trump aides to get information on election finance shenanigans, which may feed into the separate case on the fraudulent post-election fund-raising. The Mar-a-Lago case awaits a decision from the Trump-lackey judge on Thursday about the special master and trimming out the classified stuff, and thus whether the case goes to appeal. In any case, the special master the Trump team wants is acceptable to Justice and the TV experts say the Trump lawyers should have been more careful about what they wish for, because the guy is smart, honest and knows the law upside-down and backwards.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

