EZ – Inflation should decline further in August

Next week (August 31), the first estimate of Eurozone inflation for August will be published. In July, inflation fell slightly to 5.3% y/y. The decline was mainly driven by a further decrease in the dynamics of energy and food prices. By contrast, the momentum of services inflation increased once again to 5.6% y/y.

With energy and food inflation expected to lose further momentum, we anticipate a slight decline in Eurozone inflation in August. The picture is different for services, where we expect the level to stabilize. However, based on the current inflation data for services, it is difficult to make reliable statements on the trend of the data due to a one-off effect in Germany (EUR 9 ticket in summer 2022). Due to this effect, the level of services inflation in Germany is above average from June to August, while a significant drop is to be expected in September.

In order to grasp the actual trend in services inflation, it currently makes sense to look at developments in the other three major Eurozone countries: France, Italy and Spain. On average, services inflation in these three countries stabilized at 4.3% y/y in July. This means that a downward trend in services inflation has not yet set in here either.

The development of demand for services is important for the further outlook for price pressure. The first indication of this is provided by the latest sentiment data for this sector. In August, sentiment among service providers in the Eurozone unexpectedly slumped significantly. The sentiment data thus now indicates a decline in economic activity for service providers. The emerging weakness in demand from service providers should therefore

Energy- and food inflation continues to decline

EZ inflation by components

Source: Eurostat, Erste Group Research

theoretically increase the likelihood that the momentum of service provider inflation will gradually decline in the coming months. If a downward trend were to start here, this would be an important signal of the sustainability of the downward trend in Eurozone inflation, which has so far been driven only by energy and food prices. For 2023 as a whole, we continue to forecast inflation of 5.6%. In 2024 inflation should fall further to 2.8%.

