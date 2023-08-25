EZ – Inflation should decline further in August
Next week (August 31), the first estimate of Eurozone inflation for August will be published. In July, inflation fell slightly to 5.3% y/y. The decline was mainly driven by a further decrease in the dynamics of energy and food prices. By contrast, the momentum of services inflation increased once again to 5.6% y/y.
With energy and food inflation expected to lose further momentum, we anticipate a slight decline in Eurozone inflation in August. The picture is different for services, where we expect the level to stabilize. However, based on the current inflation data for services, it is difficult to make reliable statements on the trend of the data due to a one-off effect in Germany (EUR 9 ticket in summer 2022). Due to this effect, the level of services inflation in Germany is above average from June to August, while a significant drop is to be expected in September.
In order to grasp the actual trend in services inflation, it currently makes sense to look at developments in the other three major Eurozone countries: France, Italy and Spain. On average, services inflation in these three countries stabilized at 4.3% y/y in July. This means that a downward trend in services inflation has not yet set in here either.
The development of demand for services is important for the further outlook for price pressure. The first indication of this is provided by the latest sentiment data for this sector. In August, sentiment among service providers in the Eurozone unexpectedly slumped significantly. The sentiment data thus now indicates a decline in economic activity for service providers. The emerging weakness in demand from service providers should therefore
Energy- and food inflation continues to decline
EZ inflation by components
Source: Eurostat, Erste Group Research
With energy and food inflation expected to lose further momentum, we anticipate a slight decline in Eurozone inflation in August. The picture is different for services, where we expect the level to stabilize. However, based on the current inflation data for services, it is difficult to make reliable statements on the trend of the data due to a one-off effect in Germany (EUR 9 ticket in summer 2022). Due to this effect, the level of services inflation in Germany is above average from June to August, while a significant drop is to be expected in September.
In order to grasp the actual trend in services inflation, it currently makes sense to look at developments in the other three major Eurozone countries: France, Italy and Spain. On average, services inflation in these three countries stabilized at 4.3% y/y in July. This means that a downward trend in services inflation has not yet set in here either.
The development of demand for services is important for the further outlook for price pressure. The first indication of this is provided by the latest sentiment data for this sector. In August, sentiment among service providers in the Eurozone unexpectedly slumped significantly. The sentiment data thus now indicates a decline in economic activity for service providers. The emerging weakness in demand from service providers should therefore
theoretically increase the likelihood that the momentum of service provider inflation will gradually decline in the coming months. If a downward trend were to start here, this would be an important signal of the sustainability of the downward trend in Eurozone inflation, which has so far been driven only by energy and food prices. For 2023 as a whole, we continue to forecast inflation of 5.6%. In 2024 inflation should fall further to 2.8%.
This document is intended as an additional information source, aimed towards our customers. It is based on the best resources available to the authors at press time. The information and data sources utilised are deemed reliable, however, Erste Bank Sparkassen (CR) and affiliates do not take any responsibility for accuracy nor completeness of the information contained herein. This document is neither an offer nor an invitation to buy or sell any securities.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates weekly losses near 1.0800 ahead of Powell
EUR/USD staged a rebound in the European session and stabilized near 1.0800. The modest improvement seen in risk mood limits the US Dollar's gains and helps the pair find a foothold. Investors await Fed Chair Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2600, all eyes on Powell's speech
GBP/USD recovered above 1.2600 from the multi-month low it set at 1.2560 earlier in the day. The US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength as investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Gold stays below $1,920 as focus shifts to Powell
Gold price gained traction and climbed above $1,915 after retreating toward $1,910 in the European morning. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield moves sideways above 4.2% ahead of Fed Chairman Powell's speech, making it difficult for XAU/USD to find direction.
PEPE founder doxxed on Twitter, following suspicious internal transfers, 16% decline in meme coin
PEPE meme coin’s founder was doxxed in a tweet by an NFT marketplace founder early on Friday morning. Jeremy Cahen, the founder of Not Larva Labs, revealed that Zachary Testa, a landscape photographer, has been doxxed as the founder of PEPE.
Jackson Hole Preview: Powell poised to keep markets on edge, three scenarios for the US Dollar Premium
"We're not in Kansas anymore" – this phrase from The Wizard of Oz reverberates across markets, which fear hawkish comments from the world's most powerful central banker.