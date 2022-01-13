Global developments
US Consumer Prices rose 7% yoy in December, the highest spike in 4 decades. Core inflation rose 5.5%. Both prints were in line with expectations. US real yields plunged post the CPI release. The Dollar has weakened across the board. We have been highlighting that a lot of Fed hawkishness is already priced in. The price action we are seeing is therefore in line. Majors have broken through their recent resistances. Euro has broken out of its 1.1260-1.1360 trading range. Pound too has overcome the resistance around 1.36 to climb 100 pips. Commodity currencies are trading strong. Gold has surged on lower US real rates. Brent continues to trade close to the USD 85 per barrel mark. Tomorrow's US Retail Sales print will be extremely important for a sense of the underlying consumption demand. While Consumer prices are increasing at a rapid clip, wages have not kept pace. The spending power of consumers is weakening. Disappointing Retail sales print will add to complications for the Fed in deciding on the pace of tightening.
Domestic developments
Domestic CPI print came in at 5.59% yoy, lower than expected 5.90%. The November IIP print missed expectations highlighting that the economic recovery is facing headwinds.
Equities
The Nifty continued to extend gains, ending 0.9% higher at 18212. Q3 Earnings got off to a great start with big IT companies reporting encouraging numbers. We may see IT stocks outperform.
Bonds and rates
The yield on the benchmark 10y ended 2bps higher at 6.59%. T-Bill cutoffs were higher with 1y at 4.38% and 6m at 4.03%. 3y and 5y OIS were flat at 5.25% and 5.59% respectively.
USD/INR
The Rupee traded a 73.77-74.04 range yesterday. The pace of Rupee appreciation has slowed down. We could the USD/INR pair consolidate in the 73.40-74.40 range for a few sessions. Broad Dollar weakness is likely to cap upside. Asian currencies are trading stronger against the Dollar. We have seen massive paying in long-term forwards as Corporates raising funds overseas have been looking tk hedge. Long-term vols have also come off with 5y vols now at 4.65%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 74.80 levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 73.70 level. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around mid-1.1400s as ECB v/s Fed battle intensifies post US inflation
EUR/USD seesaws around two-month high, pares heaviest daily jump since early December. ECB policymakers stay hopeful despite virus woes, citing mixed concerns over inflation. A slew of ECB, Fed members up for speaking today, US PPI, Jobless Claims are important too.
GBP/USD defends 1.3700 amid dour mood, ahead of key Brexit talks
GBP/USD is defending 1.3700, having hit three-month highs at 1.3720. The US dollar licks its wound amid a risk-off mood. Britain prints record covid infections, UK PM Johnson rejects resignation demands, as political uncertainty creeps in. US PPI and Brexit talks eyed.
Gold bulls remain poised to test $1,831 and $1,837
Gold price is consolidating near weekly highs, as the US dollar attempts a bounce in tandem with the Treasury yields this Thursday. Despite the pullback in gold price, the upside bias remains intact, courtesy of a bullish technical setup on the daily chart.
Shiba Inu: Bulls positioned to launch SHIB 46% higher
Shiba Inu price is preparing for a significant breakout as SHIB approaches a critical level of resistance. If the canine-themed token manages to slice above one crucial hurdle, a 46% ascent toward $0.00004693 is on the radar.
US Consumer Inflation Soars: Federal Reserve March rate hike looms Premium
Annual consumer prices rise 7% in December, core prices gain 5.5%. The numbers are daunting. Consumer prices in December raced higher at the fastest pace in four decades. Markets pricing the first fed funds hike in March.