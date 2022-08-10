Market volatility has eased in the lead up to today’s highly anticipated US CPI data. The VIX index has moderated closer to 20, which is notably below the mid-30s peaks it has witnessed on multiple episodes so far this year. The JPMorgan Global FX Volatility Index has also cooled below its 100-day moving average.
Still, this relative calm could be upended by today’s US July inflation print, where the median estimate for economists’ forecasts comes in at 8.7%. Although that would mark an easing from June’s 9.1%, it would still be more than four times higher than the Fed’s 2% target.
Markets are well aware that multi-decade high inflation remains the Fed’s number one enemy, to the point that policymakers are willing to crimp economic growth in the name of vanquishing scorching-hot inflation.
The headline CPI figure has shown a tendency to surprise to the upside, having done so in five of the past six releases. Yet another hotter-than-expected CPI print today could prompt risk assets to unwind more of their recent gains.
However, signs that US inflation has peaked may further embolden risk-taking activities in markets, on the notion that the Fed can start to walk back from more jumbo-sized rate hikes.
Disclaimer:This written/visual material is comprised of personal opinions and ideas. The content should not be construed as containing any type of investment advice and/or a solicitation for any transactions. It does not imply an obligation to purchase investment services, nor does it guarantee or predict future performance. FXTM, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of any information or data made available and assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment based on the same.
Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 90% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7080 with room to keep advancing
The AUD/USD pair retreats from a 2-month high of 0.7108, but holds on to substantial gains. Softer than anticipated US inflation brought relief to financial markets, boosting high-yielding assets.
EURUSD retreats below 1.0300 amid profit taking
The EUR/USD pair losses steam as market players book profits, and trades in the 1.0290 price zone. Optimism about receding US inflation temporarily overshadowed the European energy crisis.
Gold bulls hesitate in a risk-on environment
Gold peaked on Wednesday at $1,807.86 but was unable to retain gains. It's currently battling to overcome the $1,800 level amid the broad dollar’s weakness. The dollar collapsed after the release of the July CPI, as the inflation rate contracted more than anticipated.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: How to trap a hungry bear
Crypto markets moves higher. Placing a countertrend short is still ill-advised. Higher targets remain possible for all assets. BTC tests the lower half of an ascending channel for the third time. ETH continues displaying bearish divergence but underline market strength remains. XRP in a make-or-break situation.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!