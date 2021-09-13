Inflation angst

US equities fell for a fifth straight day on Friday enduring their worst week since June. Asian markets faced a tough start to the week after US losses and amid further Chinese regulatory measures, with Alipay in focus as regulators are reportedly (FT) looking to break it up while the Biden administration is reported to be looking at starting a new probe into Chinese industrial subsidies. Worries about the persistent impact of the Delta variant on the services and tourism sector globally are adding to the sense of malaise in markets.
Data wise, US Aug Producer Price Index (PPI) data dented confidence following a bigger than expected 0.7% m/m, 8.3% y/y increase, with yet more evidence of the impact of supply pressures impacting the data even as the core measure slowed. It is worth noting that China's outsized increase in PPI inflation in August released last week sent a similar message. Such fears may have been attributable to the move in bonds, with US Treasury yields rising on Friday, giving back the gains in the wake of the strong 30- year auction, despite the fall in equities.
Following the US PPI, there will be a number of other releases this week which could potentially add to nervousness over lingering inflation pressures. The plethora of inflation data kicks off with India's August consumer price index (CPI) today for which a 5.6% y/y increase is expected, a level which will likely continue to make India's central bank (RBI) uncomfortable. US August CPI scheduled for tomorrow is likely to show another strong rise in food and energy prices though core CPI likely rose at its slowest pace since February. Canada August CPI (Wed) is likely to drift higher while UK August inflation (Wed) is likely to reveal a jump after a sharp decline last month. On balance, the inflation releases this week will do little to calm market's inflation fears.
Other key data this week will likely show weakening activity. The slate includes US August retail sales (Thu). The data is likely to add to evidence that the boost to goods spending in the US from fiscal stimulus has peaked. China activity data including August retail sales and industrial production (Wed) will likely show further moderation especially to retail sales which was likely impacted by lockdowns in various provinces. Australia employment data (Thu) is likely to have revealed a decline while NZ GDP (Thu) is likely to show firmer economic momentum than the RBNZ's forecast.
