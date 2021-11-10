The Chinese inflation hit a 13-month high in October, and the producer prices topped 13%. And later today, the US inflation data will likely confirm a further overheating in American consumer prices last month, as well.
A consensus of analyst estimates points that the consumer price index in the US may have advanced to 5.8% in October from 5.4% printed a month earlier. The positive trend in inflation is a bit too dynamic to call it ‘transitory’, and we don’t even know when it will stabilize. The banks stopped giving that call long ago, and now, come what may!
But the interesting thing is that, the Federal Reserve (Fed) doves still find a way to remain in charge of the market. The latest news that Lael Brainard went for a job interview to the White House to become the next Fed Chair is giving the Fed doves a decent boost presently, as Brainard is seen as a more dovish candidate than Jerome Powell.
But what can she do? She can’t stop the QE tapering, she can’t pull the interest rates lower, and she can’t even push back the rate hike expectations with inflation rising at such speed.
One thing is sure, the rising inflation doesn’t seem to sour the market mood as much as it did a couple of months earlier, as investors are well conscious that the Fed will continue turning a blind eye on the problem, regardless of who will take the helm in February. Therefore, we may not see a negative market reaction to the overheating in inflation.
It’s also important to note that real yields are under a decent pressure and the low risk, low yielding assets are now increasingly negative yielding when adjusted to inflation. The negative real yields make the equity markets look like the only alternative to deal with the rising inflation, other than the cryptos, of course!
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.1600 on firmer US dollar, US inflation eyed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1600, snapping a three-day uptrend amid a rebound in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. The risk sentiment remains sour amid growing worries over inflation and the Chinese indebted property sector. All eyes on US inflation.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3550 amid USD rebound, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD is holding steady at around 1.3550 amid a broad US dollar rebound and looming Brexit risks. The greenback benefits from the risk-off mood while Ireland readies contingency plans for the UK trade war with the EU. US inflation data, Brexit updates in focus.
Gold drops towards $1,810 as yields rebound ahead of US inflation
Gold (XAU/USD) takes offers to refresh intraday low near $1,825, flashing the first daily loss in a week heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal steps back from a two-month high.
Shiba Inu will post 200% gains once SHIB overcomes $0.00006
Shiba Inu price has entered a consolidation phase shortly after reaching a new all-time high in late October. A series of technical patterns and indicators suggest that SHIB will not remain stagnant for long as prices prepare for a 200% breakout.
US October CPI preview: Inflation data unlikely to discourage gold bulls Premium
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the CPI data on Wednesday, November 10. Investors expect the CPI to edge lower to 5.3% on a yearly basis from 5.4% in September and see the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, staying unchanged at 4%.