This week is action-packed as two regional central banks hold their rate-setting meetings and a string of inflation data will complete the picture for October. Tuesday meeting of the Romanian central bank will likely bring a 50bp hike to 2%, although in light of the recent surprises delivered in Czechia and Poland, we see risks of a bolder 75bp move. Moreover, the central bank could come up with additional macroprudential measures. As Romanian inflation is expected to have sped up to 7.3% y/y last month, monetary tightening is more than well-deserved. Despite the inflation being well above the target in Serbia – anticipated at 6% y/y in October – the local central bank will most probably remain on hold and keep its key rate at 1% on Tuesday. NBS officials still seem in favor of rate stability although they recognize above-target inflation which, however, they deem transitory. Inflation prints for October will also be released in Hungary, Czechia and Slovakia. We expect consumer price increases to have accelerated in all of the above, driven by demand as well as supply side factors, with fuel and energy prices playing an important role. Slovak and Czech inflation prints could reach 4.9% and 5.2% year-over-year, respectively; whereas Hungarian inflation likely rose to 6% y/y. Poland will publish flash estimate of 3Q21 GDP growth, which we expect to have normalized at around 4.5-5% y/y (quarterly growth dynamics could land at 1.6% q/q). Industrial production prints for October in Slovakia, Czechia and Romania were likely much more muted than before, hit by supply-side shortages. Slovenian industry, on the other hand, should have maintained a brisk pace of growth.

FX market developments

While the regional central banks were in the spotlight last week and stunned markets again by lifting rates more than expected, the reaction of CEE FX was muted, given the scale of the surprises. Following a massive 125bp rate hike (to 2.75%) delivered by the Czech National Bank, the koruna appreciated, but by far less than what could have been expected. In our view, global factors continue to limit the appreciation potential of the koruna. The newly published CNB forecast implies further rate hikes, as inflation is expected to peak at around 7% y/y at the beginning of the year. Thus, we expect the CNB to deliver two more rate hikes (in December and February) and the key rate should peak at 3.25-3.50%. We believe that the CNB opted for ‘shock therapy’ to dampen demand effects by raising rates as quickly as possible. However, given the cooling down of GDP growth, as well as expected appreciation of the koruna and easing of inflationary pressures from next spring, we think the CNB may opt for a few rate-easing steps in 2H22. The Polish zloty appreciated only marginally following the 75bp hike by the National Bank of Poland. Mixed communication from MPC members and the uncertain monetary policy outlook, alongside the ongoing dispute with the EU, are weighing on the PLN. The unprecedented moves by the CNB and NBP might increase the pressure on the Hungarian central bank to deliver a stronger rate hike. We believe that the MNB will stick to its gradual tightening pace (15-30bp increase), but a lot will depend on the FX development. This week, the Romania and Serbian central banks will decide on rates, but this should have a limited impact on exchange rates.

Bond market developments

10Y government bond yields in CEE hardly moved on the unprecedentedly steep key rate increases delivered in Poland and Czechia last week. This was partially because gradual tightening had already been priced in and last’s week massive steps just frontloaded action that, if successful, may reduce the need for tightening in the mid/long run. The reaction at the long end of local yield curves was also muted, due to the collapse of government bonds yields in the Eurozone (about -20bp w/w), but CEE bonds suffered in terms of spread widening. The most tangible impact of last week’s aggressive monetary tightening could be observed on the short end of the CZGB yield curve (1Y +55bp w/w) and mid part of the POLGB yield curve (2Y-4Y +50-65bp w/w). This week, Czechia will offer CZGBs 2029, 2033 and 2031 floaters, Romania will sell ROMGBs 2024 and 2028, while Hungary will sell T-bills on top of regular auctions. If a new government is formed in Romania this week, the MinFin may tap international markets with the pending Eurobond next week.

