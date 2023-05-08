Share:

This week is loaded with data releases in the region. Central bank meetings in Poland, Romania and Serbia will take place and we expect all the banks to keep key interest rates unchanged. While in Romania and Serbia, stability of rates throughout the whole year is our baseline scenario, in Poland we may see a dovish tone, as the flash April headline inflation went visibly down. Further, inflation in April in Hungary, Czechia, Romania and Serbia will be published and we expect it to decline everywhere. Another set of important data is March industrial output growth in Czechia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Romania, shortly ahead of the flash estimate of GDP growth in 1Q23. Finally, producer prices will be published in Croatia and Serbia, while wage growth will be released in Romania and Slovakia.

FX market developments

Over the last week, the Polish zloty has depreciated against the euro while all other CEE currencies moved in the opposite direction. The Czech central bank kept the policy rate unchanged at 7.0%, but the vote was surprisingly close as three rate-setters supported the interest rate hike due to the pro-inflationary nature of fiscal policy and expected dynamic wage growth. The Czech central bank sustained its hawkish tone and expectations for the beginning of monetary easing have moved clearly toward the end of the year. We will also revise our interest rate forecast, as we see September as increasingly less likely timing for the first rate cut. On the core markets, both the Fed and the ECB increased the key interest rates last week. This week, Polish, Romanian and Serbian central banks will hold rate-setting meetings and we expect no change in the key interest rate in all three countries.

Bond market developments

Last week, LCY bond yields went down in all CEE countries except Czechia. A tight vote in favor of stable rates against rising support for a rate hike at last week’s CNB meeting sent a clear signal that bets on early rate cuts were premature. FRAs 3x6 jumped to 7.25% and reached a six-month high. The rally in HGBs and POLGBs seems to be supported by a recent uptake in LCY bond exposure by offshore investors, as indicated by various statistics on bonds held by non-residents as well as the strong forint and zloty. In the case of Hungary, approval of the legislation demanded by the EU in order to unblock access to a large part of EU funds could be another factor that gives hope that Hungary could be getting closer to the resolution of rule of law issues. This week, Czechia, Hungary, Slovenia and Romania will issue T-bills. On top of that, Czechia will sell coupon bonds and floaters, Romania will reopen ROMGBs 2036, and Serbia will offer two bond issues.

Download The Full CEE Insights