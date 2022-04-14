First of all I would like to wish everyone of all faiths a wonderfully Happy Easter period. I am a big believer in the joy of our different approaches and all they bring. Celebrating our differences and respective strengths. Faith is one of those. Happy Easter Everyone!
US markets on the day all looked to be making an early start on the Easter break. Rather than any real earth shattering economic event, exhausted market participants hanging on for a well earned rest, may just be the dominant financial market force of the moment.
We saw US Producer Prices hit a record level not seen since the GFC, and this will be an on-going theme. Some are suggesting are near the top in terms of inflationary forces. The very same people who were absolutely sure 5.4% had been the peak previously. I would take a grain of salt with any early calls for an end to the current global inflation spiral. The inflation tsunami continues to circle the globe.
Markets, as we all know only too well zig and zag, After nearly two weeks of steady US equity market selling, US dollar and commodity buying, some form of breather is due.
My view is to look for some consolidation around current levels across all market for perhaps 1-2 weeks. This could involve some reversal moments in the above mentioned markets. That is, small bounces in stocks and currencies, but the key point of the day is to remember to treat such movements with caution. Better still as opportunities to sell.
The war in Ukraine is going to last all of this year.
This means on-going supply disruption in both food and energy markets. Neither food nor oil supplies are easily replaced.
With all the socially responsible and green energy investment of recent years, little has flowed toward new fossil fuel development. Making a substitution for the loss of Russian energy supply ever more problematic.
The big question to increasingly ask, is to what degree ‘energy' could become a weapon of choice in coming months.
We have not seen the top in either energy or commodity prices. Big problems for the Fed and other central banks to persist well into 2023.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh two-year lows below 1.0800
EUR/USD has extended its slide and dropped below 1.0800 for the first time in nearly two years. ECB left its policy settings unchanged and President Lagarde refrained from offering clarity on the timing of the first rate hike or the end of the QE, weighing heavily on the shared currency.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.3000 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD has extended its decline in the American session and dropped toward 1.3000. The greenback is gathering strength amid the ECB's dovish tone and rising US Treasury bond yields, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold: Fears underpin the bright metal
Gold gave up some ground on Thursday amid the resurgent dollar’s demand, now quoting at around $1,967. The dollar traded with a soft tone throughout the first half of the day, as investors held back ahead of the ECB monetary policy announcement.
Shiba Inu price could double after 2.41 billion SHIB get burned
Shiba Inu price is on track to make a comeback from the recent pullback and double in the near future as the meme coin’s circulating supply shrinks further. Analysts reveal a bullish outlook on Shiba Inu price.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): ECB delays, Musk bids for Twitter and investment banks boom
Earnings season continues with some ramping up in the financials space on Thursday. Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS) both boom it as trading desks love volatility while Wells Fargo underperforms.