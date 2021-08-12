Outlook: The US data today includes PPI, which tends not to feed CPI (except when it does) and the usual Thursday jobless claims. Initial claims will likely not change much but continuing claims should be falling off as states withdraw support. Bloomberg has a forecast of initial jobless claims at a small improvement to 375,000.

In the usual course of events, neither of these data releases would affect the bond or foreign exchange market. This time, though, it appears markets are searching for confirmation that inflation–or growth–has peaked. Yesterday that 0.1% change in CPI triggered more speculation than could ever be justified, right down to the idea that the Fed can postpone tapering–still coming this fall, but later.

This is ridiculous and shows we are in the silly season (August). First of all, inflation is not falling off. It’s down 0.1% in a period where measuring anything is highly risky and the potential for error is very wide. In practice, inflation is as elevated as it was the month before and warrants the same response–a frisson of fear that some of it is stickier than we know.

Secondly, San Francisco Fed Daly told the FT the Fed can start “dialling back” by the end of the year given the strength of the economic rebound. She is optimistic about improvements in the “key variables we care about.” That’s chiefly the nearly one million jobs added in July, not to mention over 10 million job openings. The FT writes “Nearly 6m more Americans remain out of work than in February 2020. Daly said she expected the shortfall would shrink as pandemic fears faded, childcare issues were resolved and enhanced unemployment benefits were phased out.”

And oh, yes, yesterday Kansas City Fed Pres George joined the Taper Club, saying it’s time to “transition from extraordinary monetary policy accommodation to more neutral settings.”

So, the dip in the dollar and in bond yields was based on nothing much at all–notice we are not even mentioning the 10-year note auction, where a whopping 77% was snapped up by foreigners. It’s just a corrective pullback, darn it. If anyone knows the types of pullbacks and their characteristics (duration, extent, triggers, etc.), please write. We have been studying pullbacks for a long time and can’t get a grip. Sometimes a giant one-day move makes you think it must keep going, at least for the classic three days, but then it vanishes the very next day. Sometimes it arrives on a Wednesday instead of Tuesday, and the three days would therefore end on a Friday when reversals, however minor, are only to be expected. Patterns are sometimes useful–double bottoms and the like–but dead cat bounces don’t work the same way in FX as in equities, perhaps because of trader recognition. Cycle indicators, even the excellent Schaff, are simply wrong and for days on end. As for stochastics, some currencies (yen, stand up) simply sneer.

Bottom line, the main theme is tapering and bond yields “should” start rising to Morgan Stanley’s 1.8% or more, dragging the dollar along. This is not a risk-free forecast–China, infrastructure bill, oil, war, microchips–but it’s the primary narrative.

Oil and the economy: Critics of the Biden Administration point out that it’s embarrassing to call for OPEC to increase output while tying the hands of domestic producers. But the shale industry has been adjusting its practices for some time now and got slapped in the face by the pandemic like everyone else. Stories have been accumulating for over a year that full-bore production was no longer the single goal, but rather a more sustainable financial underpinning involving a lot less debt. The hidden implication was that impressive technology improvements producing lower costs has come to an end. And now the WSJ repeats “Shale executives have said they don’t expect U.S. production to reach pre-pandemic levels for years, if ever.”

Periodically we wonder if the brainy back-room Fed economists have a forecast set for oil, despite the Fed resolutely mum on the subject. Now Biden has let the cat out of the bag and brought in every federal agency it can find to prevent one extra penny from hitting the price of oil to the consumer. “The White House also asked the Federal Trade Commission in a letter to use ‘all of its available tools’ to monitor the U.S. gasoline market and take action against ‘any illegal conduct that might be contributing to price increases for consumers at the pump.’

“’With its suite of tools to monitor industry prices, review merger-and-acquisition activity, conduct market studies, and investigate market manipulation and anti-competitive practices, the FTC is well placed to lead the effort to evaluate what is happening in the U.S. gasoline market and take any necessary steps to address illegal conduct,’ National Economic Council director Brian Deese wrote in the letter to FTC chair Lina Khan.

“The letter urged the FTC to join with the Justice Department, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and state attorneys general on the effort.”

This is an astonishing effort for the White House to undertake. The implications are wide and deep. First, it’s long overdue We all know about the price increases in heating oil and auto gasoline that hits the same day the price of crude changes, even though the vendors are not selling crude and their inventories were bought earlier. It’s obvious cheating, and never mind all kinds of other cheating going on behind the scenes that the consumer doesn’t see. Not exactly cheating but disruptive is the practice of allowing trading in futures contracts for supplies that do not exist, as we saw a few years ago.

Second, it discloses the government not only does have forecasts for oil prices, but also (presumably) forecasts for how oil prices permeate all other consumer prices via production of other goods, transportation expense, etc. Granted, the statement mentions only prices at the pump, but we are allowed to guess. Third, while the entire supply chain for oil and refined products includes plenty of mom-and-pop operations like the guy who delivers heating oil to the suburban tank, the big players are oligopolistic or nearly so. And they have had their way for decades. There is more than a hint of re-regulation here. The Texas Railroad Commission (which controls oil, not railroads anymore) is either storing more ammunition or quaking in its boots or both. It has been colluding with producers for well-nigh a hundred years, and gee, both sides are obscenely wealthy.

Bottom line, the Biden initiative is wildly ambitious and faces powerful forces. The Tasmanian devil has nothing on the invested interests in the oil industry.

Tidbit: Go outside tonight for the Perseids meteor shower. It peaked before dawn today but will be good tonight, too.

