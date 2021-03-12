Summary
Today's release of February inflation data in India revealed a sharp move higher in prices. Firmer inflation can largely be attributed to the rise in commodity prices, particularly food and oil prices, as these commodities make up a sizeable percentage of India's CPI basket. While inflation remains within the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target range, the jump in CPI could challenge the central bank's accommodative monetary policy stance going forward. To that point, we do not expect interest rate hikes any time soon; however, prior to the release of February inflation data we had expected an additional 25 basis point rate cut from the RBI. Given the move higher in inflation, we now believe policy rates in India will remain on hold for the foreseeable future. A less dovish monetary policy outlook is also consistent with our recent revisions to our USD/INR forecast in a stronger direction. Over the last few months, we revised our path for the currency to show a more gradual pace of rupee depreciation; however, with policy rates on hold, risks around our forecast could be starting to shift toward outright rupee strength.For now however, we are not quite ready to make that dramatic change to our outlook on the rupee as persistent FX intervention and rising commodity prices should weigh on the currency going forward.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.19 ahead of US consumer sentiment
EUR/USD is trading above 1.19, stabilizing as US yields are off their highs and the market mood is marginally better. US Consumer Sentiment data is awaited.
GBP/USD unable to weather the dollar storm despite upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.39. UK GDP beat estimates with a drop of 2.9% in January. US yields are climbing once again, keeping the dollar bid. Biden's stimulus and vaccine acceleration are boosting the greenback.
Canada Unemployment Rate drops to 8.2%, +259K Net Change in Employment
The Unemployment Rate in Canada dropped to 8.2% in February from 9.4% in January and came in much better than the market expectation of 9.2%.
Crypto market tumbles as the CFTC reportedly opens investigation into Binance
The CFTC is investigating Binance on whether the exchange allowed U.S. residents to buy or sell derivatives as Binance isn't registered with the agency. The crypto market saw an instant drop after the announcement, with BNB taking the biggest hit, down 10%.
Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.
Teslas shares rally strongly from recent lows as tech recovers. Tesla shares rebound from below $600 on March 5 to near $700. Tesla shares suffer in Friday's pre-market as reports of a fire at its Fremont factory.