Summary

Today's release of February inflation data in India revealed a sharp move higher in prices. Firmer inflation can largely be attributed to the rise in commodity prices, particularly food and oil prices, as these commodities make up a sizeable percentage of India's CPI basket. While inflation remains within the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target range, the jump in CPI could challenge the central bank's accommodative monetary policy stance going forward. To that point, we do not expect interest rate hikes any time soon; however, prior to the release of February inflation data we had expected an additional 25 basis point rate cut from the RBI. Given the move higher in inflation, we now believe policy rates in India will remain on hold for the foreseeable future. A less dovish monetary policy outlook is also consistent with our recent revisions to our USD/INR forecast in a stronger direction. Over the last few months, we revised our path for the currency to show a more gradual pace of rupee depreciation; however, with policy rates on hold, risks around our forecast could be starting to shift toward outright rupee strength.For now however, we are not quite ready to make that dramatic change to our outlook on the rupee as persistent FX intervention and rising commodity prices should weigh on the currency going forward.

