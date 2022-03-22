Despite recent geopolitical developments, the Indonesian rupiah has remained surprisingly stable and inflation remains subdued.
Bank Indonesia keeps rates at 3.5% to support recovery
Bank Indonesia (BI) kept its main policy rate unchanged at 3.5% as it monitors the fallout from the ongoing geopolitical developments. BI indicated it was less optimistic over global growth prospects but remained confident in the domestic economy’s recovery, retaining its growth projection of 4.7-5.5% for the year.
Meanwhile, the central bank also retained its outlook for the current account deficit for 2022 (1.1-1.9% of GDP) with the trade balance staying in a healthy surplus due to increased prices for its commodity exports. BI expects inflation to remain within the target of 2-4% but also indicated it would monitor inflation risks related to rising commodity and food prices. With inflation still in check and the Indonesian rupiah (IDR) supported by favourable dynamics for exports, BI retained its accommodative stance to bolster the economic recovery.
Inflation is well behaved, for now
Soure: Badan Pusat Statistik
No pressure to hike just yet but inflation outlook will be key
Given the uncertainty surrounding global growth, BI remains in a comfortable position to retain its accommodative stance in the near term. BI Governor Perry Warjiyo had singled out currency stability and worrisome inflation as potential triggers for a reversal, but neither appear to be of concern just yet. Domestic inflation has remained subdued in large part due to fuel subsidies that keep transport costs controlled, although we are unsure if fiscal authorities will be expanding such measures as they chase fiscal consolidation targets. Nevertheless, it appears that BI does have room to retain its accommodative stance for just a little longer as inflation has yet to threaten the upper end of its 2-4% target.
Read the original analysis: Indonesia’s central bank keeps rates unchanged to support growth
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.1000 as dollar loses interest
EUR/USD regained its traction after declining toward 1.0950 earlier in the day and climbed above 1.1000. The improving market mood in the early European session seems to be weighing on the dollar and helping the pair push higher. In the absence of high-tier data releases, markets will focus on central bank speak.
GBP/USD pares early losses, closes in on 1.3200
GBP/USD stayed under bearish pressure during the Asian trading hours and fell below 1.3130 before reversing its direction. The positive shift witnessed in risk mood seems to be helping the British pound find demand while weighing on the greenback.
Gold loses traction, drops below $1,930
After moving up and down in a relatively tight range near $1,935 in the Asian session, gold came under renewed bearish pressure in the early European trading hours and fell toward $1,920. The yellow metal is struggling to find demand in the risk-positive market atmosphere.
Breaking: Ethereum breaks through $3,000 and now targets $4,000
Ethereum price looks more bullish as the week progresses after breaking through $3,000. ETH price is likely to keep charging higher if bulls can maintain momentum.
Powell has laid out the map but will he follow it?
Last week was a lot to handle in many regards. Perhaps the most reliable clue we were offered was the Federal Open Market Committee roadmap to interest rate hikes.