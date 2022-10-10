In today’s Trader’s Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these unique setups that we thought you’d find interesting.
EURUSD tries to create a fourth bearish candle in a row on a daily chart, sentiment is negative.
USDJPY erases losses from the BoJ FX intervention.
USDCHF is currently breaking key, long-term, dynamic resistance.
EURAUD is fighting on an absolutely crucial horizontal resistance. Breakout will mean a buy signal and a bounce would mean a sell signal.
CADCHF creates an inverse head and shoulders pattern on a nice horizontal support. All it needs for a proper buy signal is a breakout of the neckline.
Brent oil continues the upswing after escaping from the channel down formation.
Gold is having a “to be or not to be” moment right now testing the 1680 USD/oz support.
Indices started Monday off on the front foot, but they’re still below important resistances, which makes the counter attack really doubtful.
