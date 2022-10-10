In today’s Trader’s Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these unique setups that we thought you’d find interesting.

EURUSD tries to create a fourth bearish candle in a row on a daily chart, sentiment is negative.

USDJPY erases losses from the BoJ FX intervention.

USDCHF is currently breaking key, long-term, dynamic resistance.

EURAUD is fighting on an absolutely crucial horizontal resistance. Breakout will mean a buy signal and a bounce would mean a sell signal.

CADCHF creates an inverse head and shoulders pattern on a nice horizontal support. All it needs for a proper buy signal is a breakout of the neckline.

Brent oil continues the upswing after escaping from the channel down formation.

Gold is having a “to be or not to be” moment right now testing the 1680 USD/oz support.

Indices started Monday off on the front foot, but they’re still below important resistances, which makes the counter attack really doubtful.