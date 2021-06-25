Indices target new gains while oil braces for OPEC meeting

Heading into the close, the FTSE 100 is 25 points higher, while on Wall Street the Dow continues to outpace its peers for a change.
- US indices in upward move
- Stock markets continue to recover from recent losses
- Oil prices on a high but will OPEC meeting prompt a change?
It continues to be the Dow’s turn to lead markets higher in the US, after a period in which the grandaddy of them all lagged behind the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Healthcare and tech stocks, as well as consumer spending firms, have led the way higher on the index, while bank stocks have also maintained their strong run for the week so far, leading to hopes that the sector can put in a further good performance ahead of July’s earnings season, now just over two weeks away. European markets are more mixed, but the FTSE 100 sits in positive territory once more as it steadily recoups last week’s losses; what has been remarkable is how indices globally have shrugged off the Fed’s apparent change of outlook (which has been careful walked back to an extent this week), and have resumed the march higher, presumably following the dangling carrot of economic growth as the world returns to normal.
One asset that has matched equities in its move higher has been oil, which has touched fresh three-year highs this week. Next week’s OPEC/Non-OPEC meeting is a potential fly in the ointment however, at least in the short-term, and represents, along with non-farm payrolls, a potential spark for volatility as the summer months see increasingly thin trading.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances after US PCE inflation
EUR/USD pressures weekly highs as US core PCE inflation jumped to 3.4% YoY in May, as expected. High yielding assets accelerate their advances to the detriment of the greenback, as government bond yields hold steady.
GBP/USD battles with 1.3900, still affected by BOE’s decision
GBP/USD remains depressed around 1.3900, pressured by the dovish BOE's surprise offsetting the renewed weakness in the US dollar. Worsening market mood amid Delta covid strain concerns weigh on the pound
XAU/USD rises towards key $1794 resistance ahead of US PCE inflation
Gold is picking up the bid tone in European trading, taking advantage of the retreat in the US Treasury yield and the dollar across the curve.
SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON ponders 25% advance
SafeMoon price has underperformed relative to top altcoins but is preparing for a move higher. A retest of the range low at $0.00000257 seems likely before SAFEMOON catapults.
US PCE inflation preview: Data likely to reaffirm FOMC's hawkish tilt
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the PCE inflation report on Friday, June 25. Markets expect the Core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, to rise to 3.4% on a yearly basis in May from 3.1% in April.