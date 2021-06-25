Indices target new gains while oil braces for OPEC meeting

Heading into the close, the FTSE 100 is 25 points higher, while on Wall Street the Dow continues to outpace its peers for a change.

US indices in upward move

Stock markets continue to recover from recent losses

Oil prices on a high but will OPEC meeting prompt a change?

It continues to be the Dow’s turn to lead markets higher in the US, after a period in which the grandaddy of them all lagged behind the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Healthcare and tech stocks, as well as consumer spending firms, have led the way higher on the index, while bank stocks have also maintained their strong run for the week so far, leading to hopes that the sector can put in a further good performance ahead of July’s earnings season, now just over two weeks away. European markets are more mixed, but the FTSE 100 sits in positive territory once more as it steadily recoups last week’s losses; what has been remarkable is how indices globally have shrugged off the Fed’s apparent change of outlook (which has been careful walked back to an extent this week), and have resumed the march higher, presumably following the dangling carrot of economic growth as the world returns to normal.

One asset that has matched equities in its move higher has been oil, which has touched fresh three-year highs this week. Next week’s OPEC/Non-OPEC meeting is a potential fly in the ointment however, at least in the short-term, and represents, along with non-farm payrolls, a potential spark for volatility as the summer months see increasingly thin trading.