Indices start this week on the front foot. The global bounce from the end of the last week seems secure.

Gold waiting for a breakout inside of the pennant formation.

Brent Oil continuing the bounce from crucial horizontal support on the 65 USD/oz.

The EURUSD pair cannot decide which direction it is heading, having strong bullish and bearish days, one after another.

The AUDCHF pair is testing 38,2% Fibonacci. First buyers are there!

The NZDCAD pair is coming back above the lower line of the descending triangle pattern. That is potentially a start of a false breakout pattern and a legitimate buy signal.

The GBPJPY pair tests the neckline of a nice Head and Shoulders formation.