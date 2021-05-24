In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!
Indices start this week on the front foot. The global bounce from the end of the last week seems secure.
Gold waiting for a breakout inside of the pennant formation.
Brent Oil continuing the bounce from crucial horizontal support on the 65 USD/oz.
The EURUSD pair cannot decide which direction it is heading, having strong bullish and bearish days, one after another.
The AUDCHF pair is testing 38,2% Fibonacci. First buyers are there!
The NZDCAD pair is coming back above the lower line of the descending triangle pattern. That is potentially a start of a false breakout pattern and a legitimate buy signal.
The GBPJPY pair tests the neckline of a nice Head and Shoulders formation.
