Global equity indices are back in the red with silver sharply higher on conflicting signals from the US-China trade front. The Euro is on the backfoot after German PMI manufacturing sustained its shapest decline in a decade. Draghi's speech at the European Parliament starts at 9:00 am Eastern (2 pm London). Today's appearancees from Fed members include NY Fed's Williams, San Francisco Fed's Daly and St. Louis Fed's Bullard (who voted for a 50-bp rate cut last week). It is official, the Fed's liquidity injections are here to stay for another 3 weeks. GBP awaits Tuesday's UK Supreme Court ruling on the proroguing of Parliament. Euro shorts stormed back in the latest CFTC data. All 3 existing trades from the Premium Insights are in the green.
Reports and denials about Chinese officials leave trade talks early highlighted the stakes in the precarious negotiations. Markets were roiled late on Friday on a report that Chinese officials had cancelled a planned trip to the US states or Montana and Nebraska. Risk trades dropped on a sign that talks had come undone; something that was underscored by Trump comments suggesting he didn't want a partial deal and was prepared to wait until after the election to get a full deal.
On the weekend, however, both sides released statements saying that mid-level talks had gone well and that top deputies will meet in October. A NYT report said the trips were cancelled by the Chinese side to avoid the appearance of political meddling in an area that has been hard hit by halted farm purchases. That led to early buying in yen crosses. It also underscored how sensitive markets will continue to be to any sign of success or failure in talks.
Looking ahead, GBP traders are eagerly awaiting Tuesday's UK Supreme Court ruling on the proroguing of parliament. In the US, the September prelim US PMIs from Markit are due at 1345 GMT. The manufacturing reading is expected at 50.4 and services at 51.5; both improvements from August. Fedspeak includes Williams, Daly and Bullard. Silver outperforms all, while gold pulls back from Sunday night's high as the Gold/Silver ratio eases back following a sharp rebound.
Fed's Injections Extended to Oct 10
After four bouts of injections last week, the Federal Reserve has decided to hold overnight repo operations for up to $75b DAILY through Oct 10th, as well as three 14-day term repo operations on Sept. 24, Sept. 26 and Sept. 27.
CFTC Commitments of Traders
Speculative net futures trader positions as of the close on Tuesday. Net short denoted by - long by +.
EUR -69K vs -50K prior GBP -86K vs -92K prior JPY +24K vs +33K prior CHF -5K vs -7K prior CAD +20K vs +12K prior AUD -59K vs -61K prior NZD -36K vs -30K prior
Euro shorts had faded to 39K at the start of the month but they have been rebuilding in the past few weeks and are at the most extreme since mid-June. The divergence in CAD positioning versus the antipodeans continues to diverge.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.10 amid fears of a German recession
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.10 after German Manufacturing PMI crashed to 41.4 and other figures also disappointed. Fears of a recession are mounting. ECB President Draghi has said he is ready to act.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.24 as markets await a Brexit breakthrough
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.24, down. PM Johnson has expressed optimism ahead of meetings with EU leaders in New York. The opposition Labour Party's is trying to iron out its position on Brexit.
USD/JPY: Bulls reasurting themselves amid improved trade sentiment
USD/JPY holds firmer starting out the week, as the optimistic sentiment for trade talks remains on track. However, the further upside remains capped by falling Treasury yields-led broad USD weakness.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bakkt to the Future
Today is the day – the release of futures on Bitcoin by ICE – owner among others by the all-powerful NYSE. This initiative, channeled through the trading platform Bakkt, will allow trading futures on Bitcoin with delivery to maturity.
Gold climbs to over 1-week tops, around $1520 region
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Monday and is currently placed at over one-week tops, around the $1520 region.