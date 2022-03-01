European equities erased gains made earlier today as worries about Ukraine continued. In Germany, the DAX index slipped by more than 2% while in France, the CAC 40 index fell by more than 1.78%. The Stoxx 50 index, which tracks the biggest companies in Europe fell by over 1.90%. Investors are concerned that Russia is continuing its operation in Ukraine as a 40 mile military convoy approached the capital city. There is an increasing possibility that Russia will overpower Ukrainian soldiers and capture Kiev in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, more companies continued to report their exposure to the Russian economy. For example, Citigroup announced that it had a $10 billion exposure through its local subsidiaries. Energy companies like BP, Shell, and Equinor have all announced that they will exit the Russian market in the coming weeks. This will happen through asset sales, with a potential buyer being energy companies from China. In a statement, Mastercard said that it had started to impose payment restrictions in Russia while Hollywood paused release of films in Russia. In a statement, Jamie Dimon of JP Morgan warned that exclusion of Russia from Swift will have unintended consequences for the financial industry.
The Australian dollar held steady on Tuesday after the latest interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.10% and hinted that they will remain at the current levels for a while. It expects that inflation will remain above 3.75% in the foreseeable future as global risks remain. Earlier on, data published by the statistics agency showed that the current account fell to A$12.7 billion in the fourth quarter. According to Markit and the Australian Industry Group, the manufacturing sector did well in February.
AUD/USD
The AUDUSD pair rose sharply after the RBA decision. It rose to a high of 0.7270, which is significantly higher than last week’s low of 0.7093. The pair has moved above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the Relative Strength Index moved close to the overbought level of 70. The price is also above the dots of the parabolic SAR indicator. Therefore, the bullish trend will likely continue a bulls target the next key resistance at 0.7300.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair tilted lower as demand for the US dollar rose slightly. On the hourly chart, the pair is trading slightly below the key resistance level at 1.1232, which was the highest point this week. The pair moved lower than the chin of the double-top pattern and below the 25-day moving average. The MACD moved slightly below the neutral level. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling as bears target the next key support at 1.1150.
USD/CAD
The USDCAD pair maintained a bearish trend as the price of crude oil jumped. It fell to a low of 1.2648, which was along the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. It also moved below the 25-day moving average and is currently between the horizontal channel. The Chaikin oscillator has continued to drop. Therefore, the pair will likely continue moving in a downward trend ahead of the BOC interest rate decision.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fades bounce off 22-month low, 1.1000 in focus
EUR/USD remains on the back foot around 1.1110 during Thursday’s Asian session, reversing the corrective pullback the lowest since May 2020 marked the previous day. Oversold RSI, downbeat MACD signals favor intermediate bounces despite suggesting an overall bearish trend.
GBP/USD: Bears eye a trip to below H1 support to test 1.3330s
GBP/USD 4-hour W-formation is compelling from a bearish perspective. GBP/USD bears will need to overcome the support structure near a 61.8% ratio. There are a number of inputs from a fundamental basis that argues for an even stronger US dollar.
AUD/USD retreats from seven-week top near 0.7300, focus on Aussie data, Ukraine
AUD/USD remains mildly offered around a six-week high, recently bouncing off an intraday low of 0.7290, as Thursday’s sluggish Asian session triggered profit booking. Risk appetite improved previously on hopes of Russia-Ukraine peace talks, ceasefire.
Bitcoin hits major resistance before BTC begins a 20% price spike
Bitcoin price action on Tuesday capitalized on Monday’s massive rally, extending the bullish momentum for a bullish close near 3%. However, as BTC approached $45,500, sellers stepped in and halted any further momentum.
A geopolitical disaster could not take this market down
A lot of folks expected a stock market crash after Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia this weekend. They were wrong again. Equities did not crash despite having enough narratives to justify a waterfall selloff.