European equities erased gains made earlier today as worries about Ukraine continued. In Germany, the DAX index slipped by more than 2% while in France, the CAC 40 index fell by more than 1.78%. The Stoxx 50 index, which tracks the biggest companies in Europe fell by over 1.90%. Investors are concerned that Russia is continuing its operation in Ukraine as a 40 mile military convoy approached the capital city. There is an increasing possibility that Russia will overpower Ukrainian soldiers and capture Kiev in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, more companies continued to report their exposure to the Russian economy. For example, Citigroup announced that it had a $10 billion exposure through its local subsidiaries. Energy companies like BP, Shell, and Equinor have all announced that they will exit the Russian market in the coming weeks. This will happen through asset sales, with a potential buyer being energy companies from China. In a statement, Mastercard said that it had started to impose payment restrictions in Russia while Hollywood paused release of films in Russia. In a statement, Jamie Dimon of JP Morgan warned that exclusion of Russia from Swift will have unintended consequences for the financial industry.

The Australian dollar held steady on Tuesday after the latest interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.10% and hinted that they will remain at the current levels for a while. It expects that inflation will remain above 3.75% in the foreseeable future as global risks remain. Earlier on, data published by the statistics agency showed that the current account fell to A$12.7 billion in the fourth quarter. According to Markit and the Australian Industry Group, the manufacturing sector did well in February.

AUD/USD

The AUDUSD pair rose sharply after the RBA decision. It rose to a high of 0.7270, which is significantly higher than last week’s low of 0.7093. The pair has moved above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the Relative Strength Index moved close to the overbought level of 70. The price is also above the dots of the parabolic SAR indicator. Therefore, the bullish trend will likely continue a bulls target the next key resistance at 0.7300.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD pair tilted lower as demand for the US dollar rose slightly. On the hourly chart, the pair is trading slightly below the key resistance level at 1.1232, which was the highest point this week. The pair moved lower than the chin of the double-top pattern and below the 25-day moving average. The MACD moved slightly below the neutral level. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling as bears target the next key support at 1.1150.

USD/CAD

The USDCAD pair maintained a bearish trend as the price of crude oil jumped. It fell to a low of 1.2648, which was along the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. It also moved below the 25-day moving average and is currently between the horizontal channel. The Chaikin oscillator has continued to drop. Therefore, the pair will likely continue moving in a downward trend ahead of the BOC interest rate decision.