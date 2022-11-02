In today’s Trader’s Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these unique setups that we thought you’d find interesting.

EURUSD awaits FOMC by testing the upper line of the channel down formation. This is a very important support.

USDJPY drops aiming for the 145 support.

EURAUD trades above a combination of three key supports. That can be a great place to initiate an upswing.

FTSE escapes from the wedge to the upside, which shows this index’s significant strength.

DAX creates an occasion for some short-term profit taking action by drawing a small Head and Shoulders pattern.

GBPUSD continues trading inside of the rising wedge, which in theory should bring a drop later on.

GBPNZD is breaking the neckline of a big Head and Shoulders pattern as we speak.