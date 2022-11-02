In today’s Trader’s Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these unique setups that we thought you’d find interesting.
EURUSD awaits FOMC by testing the upper line of the channel down formation. This is a very important support.
USDJPY drops aiming for the 145 support.
EURAUD trades above a combination of three key supports. That can be a great place to initiate an upswing.
FTSE escapes from the wedge to the upside, which shows this index’s significant strength.
DAX creates an occasion for some short-term profit taking action by drawing a small Head and Shoulders pattern.
GBPUSD continues trading inside of the rising wedge, which in theory should bring a drop later on.
GBPNZD is breaking the neckline of a big Head and Shoulders pattern as we speak.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
