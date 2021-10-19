While most European indices started the week with uncertainty after Chinese GDP and industrial production data over the weekend came in below expectations, US indices have managed to extend the upward move and are once again approaching recent highs while investors have been closely following the ongoing earning season. Traders will be focusing on today’s releases which include major companies such as Netflix and Johnson & Johnson as reports from companies of this size could have a significant impact on the index as a whole and by extension, on market sentiment. Furthermore, there will be several Fed speakers throughout the day who could elaborate on the US central bank's outlook and policy as the economy contends with supply chain issues, labor shortages, and rising energy prices.

Bitcoin eyes all-time high as ETF launch approaches

Bitcoin managed to reach a new multi-month high last night after testing $63,000 and despite not being able to break through it, the most famous cryptocurrency showed that the recent announcement of an ETF has so far supported the price. Today could be a critical day for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as a whole, as ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF will be launched on the NYSE and could provide the first exposure to the market many investors have had. This in turn could lead to a large influx of new capital into the crypto space and could potentially lead to a domino effect where the effects ripple across the market. While the fundamental situation is significantly different, it is worth noting that this also poses a potential risk for Bitcoin since it involves the possibility of investors speculating on the price by short-selling, a situation which as we saw in 2017, could lead to a significant effect on the price of the coin.