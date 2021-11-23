While European markets are still in the red overall, the FTSE 100 has recouped some losses, while US futures are picking up too.

Early losses moderate on FTSE 100.

Global PMIs help support investor sentiment.

Compass volatile in early trading.

Buyers have stepped in after some ugly moves in the US last night, which saw the Nasdaq and S&P 500 stumble dramatically at the close of the session. The FTSE 100 has moved off the 7200 for a second session, while in the US futures have perked up from the decidedly risk-off start to the day. It is of course Thanksgiving Week, and we are heading towards month-end too, which means that the usual rather unpredictable moves have been brought forward a few days, while volumes continue their steady decline into the somnolence of Thursday and Friday. Global PMIs have provided a reason for optimism, but even here it doesn’t pay to read too much into them, since next month’s will include the more gloomy outlook for Europe occasioned by the Austrian lockdown and tightening restrictions in other nations.

Early weakness for Compass has been reversed as buyers step to pick up some bargains in this global outsourcer. The shares have, unsurprisingly, taken a knock as the global outlook has weakened of late, but the improvement in operating profit has provided a reason to buy, putting the shares back in positive territory for the day.

Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 35,655, up 36 points from last night’s close.