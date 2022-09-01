September has brought no end to the selling for stock markets, and investors seem determined to keep cutting equity exposure as Q3 enters its final month.
Stocks kick off September with more losses
“The runaway train of losses has rattled further down the track today, as the gloom among investors deepens. September has a mixed track record at best in the past 20 years, but this could be one of the worst months of the year so far if today is any guide. Investor pessimism has returned with a vengeance over the past week, and fears of a recession across the globe, and not just in Europe means that a return to, and drop below, the June lows now seems likely for a host of markets.”
FTSE 250 braces itself for new 2-year lows
“Things are bad enough for the FTSE 100, but the UK’s mid-cap index is faring even worse, and is on the cusp of giving back all the gains made since October 2020. Whichever lucky person claims the mantle of UK PM next week faces a host of challenges, with a rerun of the Winter of Discontent seemingly inevitable. Even without a major clash with the EU still likely, the UK’s outlook is worsening by the day, and the host of Britain-focused names in the index seem set to suffer more pain as the year drags on.”
