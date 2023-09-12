Share:

Rising oil prices thanks to supply disruptions in Libya weigh on sentiment, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

US dollar resumes ascent while indices drop

“Floods in Libya have led to oil supply disruptions with its price surging to 10-month highs amid expectations of another US crude inventory drop. As market players anticipate US inflation data for August and the ECB's interest rate decision later this week, the US dollar has resumed its role as a safe haven currency with it resuming its ascent after eight consecutive weeks of gains, its longest win streak since 2014."

Indices weighed down by tech sector

“Stock indices, except the energy laden FTSE 100, gave back some of Monday's gains as the tech sector slid. Oracle shares led the way down with an almost 12% drop as the company saw its revenue below estimates as cloud spending sputters. WestRock added about 6% after agreeing to merge with Smurfit Kappa to create the world's largest listed paper and packaging company. In the UK higher-than-expected wage inflation while unemployment edged higher is giving the BoE something to think about ahead of its rate decision next week."

