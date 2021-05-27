In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!
American indices take a small break after the buying marathon which started the previous week.
DAX bounces from the 38,2% Fibo and the lower line of the flag. That is bullish but the false breakout from Monday can be a little bit worrying.
Gold breaks the upper line of the pennant and climbs higher to test the upper line of the channel-up formation. The life of a gold bull seems ok at the moment.
The same with oil bulls. Today, we do have a small correction but the main sentiment is definitely positive.
The EURUSD extends loses after the double top formation.
The AUDCHF is still above a major support but it doesn't look like a bounce, more like a correction and preparation for another leg down.
The NZDCAD climbs higher after the false bearish breakout.
The EURCAD makes a double top formation on the 38,2% Fibonacci. That is one of the best price action setups there is. A bearish setup of course.
The GBPJPY is waiting for a breakout from the symmetric triangle pattern. That can turn into an awesome trade pretty soon.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.22 as the dollar dips
EUR/USD has advanced above 1.22, taking advantage of dollar weakness. Safe-haven flows to the greenback are diminishing amid optimism from Sino-American talks. US Durable Goods Orders, GDP and jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41 ahead of US data
GBP/USD recovers and trades above 1.41 as the dollar gives ground amid upbeat US-China trade headlines. Serious allegations were made by UK PM Johnson’s close aide Dominic Cummings on covid handling weigh on the pound. US data is eyed.
XAU/USD turns choppy around $1900 ahead of US data dump
Gold price is trading back and forth in a narrow range around the $1900 mark, holding onto the key support at $1891. Meanwhile, gold bulls seem to lack conviction above $1900, as the US dollar manages to preserve Wednesday’s gains amid a revival of the Fed’s tapering expectations.
Crypto markets continue to struggle as bears take control
Bitcoin price is facing a hard time climbing up after two deadly crashes on May 19 and May 23. Ethereum and Ripple are in the same boat as BTC, but most altcoins have already recovered.
US Durable Goods Orders April Preview: Jobs should equal spending
Americans reconsidered their retail expenditures in April after a bang-up first quarter and that hesitation may carry over into the smaller category of Durable Goods purchases. Nonfarm Payrolls' dismal April result was just 25% of prediction.