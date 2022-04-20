It’s been a generally positive day for markets, notwithstanding the losses seen in Netflix shares.
Stocks move higher despite Netflix volatility
“Netflix-related weakness is hobbling the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 to an extent too, but overall gains in markets have matched the sunny weather in London. The hesitancy of early April appears to have faded, and investors continue to move back into stocks despite the mixed progress of earnings season thus far. The market appears happy to separate off Netflix, with the streaming service now paying for the huge influx of subscribers and the accompanying share price rise seen over the course of the pandemic. Nonetheless, stock markets on both sides of the Atlantic continue to make gains, indicative of a general calming of nerves around inflation and central bank tightening.”
Dollar’s gains ease off
“The greenback’s triumphant progress has taken a hit today, and against commodity currencies like the Aussie it seems even talk of a faster pace of tightening can’t support the dollar for too long. This still looks like a brief bout of weakness however, and the next FOMC meeting should reinforce the market’s conviction that the long dollar trade has a lot further to run.”
