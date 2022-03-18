In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting.
Dax continues the V-shaped reversal.
S&P 500 climbs above the upper line of the flag bringing the buy signal.
Nasdaq also climbs back above the down trendline. The buy signal is on.
Brent Oil stops the bullish reversal on the neckline.
GBPUSD is doing the same but on the 38,2% Fibonacci.
NZDUSD creates an inverse head and shoulders pattern. The buy signal is on.
USDCHF comes back to the upper line of the triangle to test it as a support.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
