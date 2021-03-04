In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!

Gold is slowly but surely aiming for the 1680 USD/oz support level.

Silver is aiming to break the 26 USD/oz support level.

The NASDAQ is in a head and shoulders pattern.

The DAX is in a shooting star pattern on the daily chart, while flirting with all-time highs.

The AUDUSD is defending its major, long-term uptrend line.

The NZDCAD is in a negative sentiment after a false bullish breakout.

The CHFJPY is breaking a crucial, long-term horizontal support at 116.2.