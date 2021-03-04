In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!
Gold is slowly but surely aiming for the 1680 USD/oz support level.
Silver is aiming to break the 26 USD/oz support level.
The NASDAQ is in a head and shoulders pattern.
The DAX is in a shooting star pattern on the daily chart, while flirting with all-time highs.
The AUDUSD is defending its major, long-term uptrend line.
The NZDCAD is in a negative sentiment after a false bullish breakout.
The CHFJPY is breaking a crucial, long-term horizontal support at 116.2.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
