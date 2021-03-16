The global risk sentiment is holding up. The Dow and the S&P500 closed at record highs yesterday. US yields are steady overnight and so is the Dollar. In a setback to the vaccination program in Europe, several countries have halted rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to concerns over blood clots. This could lead to further divergence in outlook on economic recovery between Europe and the rest of DM economies and could weigh on the Euro. 1.1950-1.20 is a resistance zone for the Euro. Despite a sell off in domestic equities, yesterday the Rupee strengthened as nationalized banks were absent from bids on behalf of oil companies due to a strike.
The Nifty was down close to 2% at one point of time but recovered to end 0.7% lower. Domestic bonds too recovered with yield on benchmark 10y easing to 6.20% from highs of 6.2450% intraday. We may see a couple of range bound sessions ahead of the Fed policy tomorrow late evening.
MSCI rebalancing related inflows are likely over the next couple of sessions which should cap up side in USD/INR. The PSB operations would continue to remain affected today as well on account of the strike. Asian currencies are stronger against the US Dollar and the Asian equities are trading in the green.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 73.50. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 72.50. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 74.40 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.00.
