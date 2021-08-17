Global developments
The July retail sales, industrial production, fixed asset investment data from China were underwhelming, stoking concerns that the demand from China could falter given the deceleration in growth momentum. Commodities especially crude and base metals have been under pressure. US treasuries continue to see safe-haven demand. The Yield on the 10y is hovering around the 1.25% mark. Low-yielding currencies such as CHF and JPY have strengthened due to risk aversion. Focus today will be on the US July Retail sales (expected -0.2% MoM), and industrial production data.
Domestic developments
The trade deficit in July came in lower than expected at USD 10.97bn. Exports continue to do well, rising for the eighth straight month to USD 35.43bn. The trade deficit would have been even lower had it not been for a sharp jump in oil and gold imports. The RBI FX Reserves rose by USD 900mn to a new high of USD 621.5bn as on the week ended 6th August.
Equities
Domestic equities defied the risk-off tone across most of Asia and Europe to end in the green. The Dow and the S&P ended at new record highs. Asian equities are however under pressure.
Bonds
Bonds are likely to trade stronger given the correction in crude prices and a drop in US treasury yields.
USD/INR
The Rupee strengthened in offshore trading yesterday. The risk-off tone in Asia continues. Asian currencies are trading weaker against the Dollar. The Korean Won continues to underperform among Asian currencies.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks toward 74.90. Importers are advised to cover through options. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.20 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
