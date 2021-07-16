Global developments
The USD weakness post Powell's dovish testimony to the House committee faded. There are concerns over the sustainability of global growth. Long-term US yields have dropped as IS treasuries rallied on safe-haven demand. The yield curve has flattened. Long-term inflation expectations have come off. Crude is down 2%. Commodity currencies have taken the worst hit against the Dollar. Focus today will be on the US June retail sales data (Retail sales ex-auto expected 0.4% MoM).
Domestic developments
Exports rose for the 7th straight month in June to USD 32.5bn. Imports were USD 41.87bn, making the trade deficit USD 9.37bn. Gold and crude contributed to the rise in imports while export growth was spread across sectors.
Equities
The Nifty ended above the 15900 mark for the first time ever. Though we have seen risk-off moves across other assets, equities have not done too badly. It will be interesting to see if Nifty attempts to scale the 16000 peaks today and gives a weekly close above 16000. Asian equities are trading in the red.
Bonds
It was quite a sideways session for the bond markets yesterday but we could see a rally today on lower crude and US yields and RBI's announcement of the second tranche of Rs 20000crs bond purchases under GSAP 2.0 to be conducted on 22nd July. The government said it would keep the borrowing plan unchanged for the first half. 3y and 5y OIS ended at 4.72% and 5.30% respectively.
USD/INR
The Rupee continues to trade sideways as nationalized banks continue to absorb the inflows likely on behalf of the central bank.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks toward 74.90. Importers are advised to cover through options. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
