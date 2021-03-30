US yields continued to inch higher with 5y now at 0.90% and 10y back to 1.77%. Higher US yields are supporting the Dollar broadly and causing it to outperform against lower-yielding currencies such as the JPY, CHF and EUR.
The reflation story continues. Risk sentiment is holding up. There was a bit of concern on Friday over how the risk sentiment would shape up after a fire sale of securities by a family office Archegos, to which several big banks such as Nomura and Credit Suisse have significant exposures. The sale had raised concerns of a systemic fallout. Rising tensions between China on one hand and the EU, UK and US on the other due to alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang is something that needs to be monitored closely. It has the potential to sour US-China ties again. After the US imposed sanctions on Chinese officials, major US brands are facing boycott calls in China.
The Suez canal has reopened as the stuck vessel has been freed. This would alleviate concerns about any supply-side disruptions in crude.
FTSE Russel in its semi-annual review has put Indian Government bonds on the watchlist for inclusion in its EM bond index.
USD/INR is likely to open higher in line with broad USD strength and a shift in spot to 5th April, causing Ld-Fd (Last Day March over First Day April) points to roll off. The Ld-Fd points would become Tom-Spot today. It will be interesting to see if there is still typical financial year end volatility in Ld-Fd points, after the kind of measures RBI has taken on liquidity and LEF front.
The month end exporter selling and financial year-end related inflows could cap upside in USD/INR. However, we expect the nationalized banks to remain firmly on bid on behalf of the RBI to limit downside in USD/INR, given how overvalued the Rupee is and also considering the importance of higher spot on year-end from MTM perspective.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 73.50. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 72.30. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 74.40 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.00.
