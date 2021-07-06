Global developments
The OPEC+ yet again failed to reach an agreement on production increase as the stand-off between Saudi Arabia and UAE continues. The UAE wants its baseline production quota increased by 600000 bpd and is not in favor of extending any agreement into 2022. UAE has invested in building capacity and therefore is keen to ramp up production to gain market share. Brent surged above USD 77 per barrel for the first time since 2018 on news of OPEC+ failing to reach a deal. US yields across the curve have risen 2bps as higher crude prices could strengthen inflationary impulse. The Dollar has weakened, especially against commodity currencies.
Equities
US markets were shut on account of the Independence day holiday. While Dow and S&P futures are flat, Asian equities are trading in the red.
Bonds
The RBI announced the bond purchases of Rs 20000crs on Thursday under 1.2lakh crs GSAP 2.0. An uptick in crude prices and US yields is likely to dampen sentiment in the bond market today. A new 10y security has been announced for the upcoming Gsec auction. 3y and 5y OIS had ended 2bps higher at 4.82% and 5.42% respectively. 3-5y AAA PSU and NBFC space look quite attractive at this point.
USD/INR
The Rupee strengthened yesterday to end at 74.31 as there was no cash Dollar buying (on account of US holiday) to offset exporter selling. An uptick in crude prices is likely to weigh on the Rupee. Forwards edged higher yesterday with 1y forward yield ending at 4.50%
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks toward 74.90. Importers are advised to cover through options. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
