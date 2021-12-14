Global developments
Global risk sentiment has deteriorated overnight. Markets are perhaps exercising caution ahead of key central bank rate decisions. US nominal yields have eased 3-8bps across the curve. Yields have dropped more at the longer end with a 10y yield now back to 1.42%. Flattening of the curve is indicative of risk aversion. The Dollar has strengthened across the board. Sterling continues to be one of the underperformers as the UK is seeing a surge in Omicron cases. The government is preparing for stricter restrictions. The Euro is oscillating around the 1.13 mark. Commodity currencies too have weakened against the Dollar. US November PPI data is due today.
Domestic developments
Consumer prices rose by less than expected in November (4.91% against expected 5.10% yoy). Core inflation print came in at 6.18% yoy, in line with estimates.
Equities
US equities ended lower by around 1%. Asian equities too are in the red. The Nifty reversed intraday yesterday (-0.8%) and failed to close above 17600. We, therefore, hold on to our near-term range of 16800-17600 on the Nifty.
Bonds and Rates
Bond yields and OIS advanced 3-4bps yesterday on higher US treasury yields and higher crude prices. US yields and crude prices have retreated overnight and along with a lower than expected CPI print should bring some respite for bonds and Rates today.
USD/INR
The Rupee had opened stronger yesterday, around 75.60 but weakened subsequently to end at 75.76. A break of 75.90 could trigger stops. 1y forward yield ended flat at 4.57% while 3m ATMF vols to remained unchanged at 4.83%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 75.90 levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 74.50 level. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
