USDINR 76.34 ▲ 0.08%.
EUR/USD 1.0770 ▼ 0.09%.
GBP/USD 1.3001 ▼ 0.05%.
India 10-Year Bond Yield 7.170 ▲ 0.24%.
US 10-Year Bond Yield 2.845 ▼ 0.59%.
ADXY 106.53 ▼ 0.05%.
Brent Oil 113.75 ▲ 0.52%.
Gold 1,980.95 ▼ 0.27%.
NIFTY 17,258.95 ▲ 0.50%.
Global developments
Natural gas prices in the US have risen about 9% to the highest level since 2008 in anticipation of a cold wave. This would further add to the inflationary pressures.
Fed member Bullard said that though 75bps rate increases are not the base case, they cannot be ruled out.
China could possibly cut loan prime rates tomorrow to support the economy reeling under the effects of lockdowns. This would follow the recent reduction in RRR (Reserve Requirement Ratio) for banks by 25bps. Lockdowns are likely to have a pronounced impact on Chinese and global growth due to supply chain disruptions.
Price action across assets
US 2y yield has risen about 3bps while yields at the longer end are steady. The Dollar has strengthened against the majors. The Euro and Sterling are drifting lower while Yen has weakened past the 127 mark against the Dollar. Brent is steady at around USD 113 per barrel. US equities ended flat while Asian equities are trading with modest gains.
Japan's Finance Minister Suzuki says sharp yen moves are undesirable.
Domestic developments
USD/INR
The Rupee opened weak at around 76.40 but appreciated gradually through the session to end at 76.26.
The rupee is likely to open flat around 76.25 and trade in a 76.10-76.40 range intraday with sideways price action.
1y forward yield ended unchanged at 4.07% while 3m ATMF implied volatility ended at 5.54%.
Bonds and rates
The yield on the benchmark 10y dropped 7bps to 7.15%. Bond markets saw some short covering in anticipation of some announcement from the meeting between the RBI and the government. 3y and 5y OIS ended at 6.14% and 6.64% respectively.
Equities
The Nifty ended 1.7% lower at 17173. IT stocks led by Infosys, and HDFC, HDFC bank dragged the index lower. Infosys ended 7% lower after Q4 results failed to meet expectations.
Strategy
Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 76.10. Importers are suggested to cover on dips towards 75.30. The 3M range for USDINR is 74.00–77.00 and the 6M range is 73.80–77.30.
China Q1 GDP tops forecast, but March weakness raises outlook risks.
FX outlook of the day
USD/INR (Spot: 76.31)
The USDINR pair rose on the back of a stronger US dollar, elevated crude oil prices, and rising inflation fear. The impact of surging commodity prices was visible in yesterday’s inflation print as India's wholesale inflation stood at a 4-month high of 14.55%. The USDINR pair is expected to trade with a neutral to bullish bias on the back of a stronger dollar, dented sentiments due to uncertainty over the Russia-Ukraine tension and higher crude oil prices. The daily range for the USDINR pair is 76.10 and 76.50.
EUR/USD (Spot: 1.0778)
Geopolitics and Fed speaking continue spooking investors. Euro depreciated on uncertainty about the timing of interest rate hikes in the Euro Area. The Eurozone economy faces slower economic growth and higher inflation as Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushes up costs, disrupts trade, and hits confidence. Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy said that talks with Russia are at a dead end. The pair is expected to trade with a neutral to bearish bias. The daily range for the EURUSD pair is 1.0740-1.0820.
GBP/USD (Spot: 1.3007)
The GBPUSD pair remains at risk of further US dollar strength. However, GBP remained supported amid expectations grew that rocketing inflation would force the central bank to tighten policy aggressively in the coming months. The dollar continues to track the rally in the US Treasury yields, in the wake of the hawkish Fed commentary and increased odds of a 50-bps May rate hike. The pair is expected to trade with a neutral to bearish bias. The daily range for the GBPUSD pair is 1.2970-1.3050.
USD/JPY (Spot: 127.88)
The USDJPY pair prolonged its gains to four consecutive trading days and printed a 20-year high above the 127.00 mark, amidst the escalation of the Ukraine-Russia war and the lack of cease talks, which paints a picture of no truce in the near term. The pair is expected to trade with a neutral to bullish bias. The daily range for the USDJPY pair is 127.50-128.20.
Oil steady despite Libya supply drop, Shanghai preparing to reopen.
Economic calendar
