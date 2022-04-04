Global development
The US jobs market continued to show signs of strength. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.6% in February as the US economy added 431k jobs. However, markets are skeptical about whether the strength would continue as the Fed treads the path of sharp rate hikes. The US yield curve is inverted (2s10s, 2s30s, 5s10s, and 5s30s are all inverted). All 10 previous recessions in the US have been preceded by yield curve inversion. A recession typically occurs 12-24 months post the inversion. Despite a strong labor market, consumer confidence is the weakest since 2011 as inflation continues to remain at 40-year highs.
Some European Union governments are in favor of imposing a fresh set of sanctions on Russia following reports of the Russian army executing unarmed civilians.
The focus will be on the Fed minutes to be released on Wednesday.
Price action across assets
US short-term yields 2-5y continue to remain elevated in anticipation of a swift rate hike cycle. The Dollar is steady against EM and DM currencies. Euro has come off recent highs on Russia's insistence on paying for its natural gas in Rubles. Energy concerns continue to haunt the Eurozone as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Crude prices have come off with Nymex below USD 100 per barrel. US equities had ended the week on a positive note on Friday. Asian equities are trading with modest gains, with Hong Kong shares up as regulators have removed a hurdle giving full US access to audits.
"RBI likely to maintain status quo on rates to support growth, say analysts"
Domestic development
The focus this week will be on the RBI monetary policy on 8th April.
USD/INR
The Rupee ended the financial year at 75.79, weakening 3.7% during FY22. The Rupee was in the middle of the pack of Asian currencies with KRW, PHP, and THB performing worse and IDR and CNH performing better.
The Rupee is likely to open around 75.86 and trade in a 75.70-76.00 range intraday with sideways price action.
Bonds and rates
The yield on the benchmark 10y ended at 6.85% on Friday after opening lower. The bonds came under selling pressure toward the end of the season. We may see a retracement in domestic yields on lower crude prices and steady US treasury yields today.
Equities
Domestic stocks rallied on Friday with the Nifty gaining 1.2% to end at 17670. Banks and Energy stocks led the rally.
Strategy
Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 76.10. Importers are suggested to cover on dips towards 75.40. The 3M range for USDINR is 74.00–77.00 and the 6M range is 73.80–77.30.
"Oil prices fall after truce in Middle East conflict, SPR news."
FX outlook of the day
"Euro weighed down by talk of fresh Russia sanctions"
Chart of the day
The USDINR NSE April futures opened at 75.90 today. The USDINR spot in the OTC market opened at 75.88 levels. Immediate resistance to be around 76.77 which is also the upper Bollinger band level. On the flipside, the immediate support will be at 75.22 which is also the super trend level.
Macro monitor
Market at glance
