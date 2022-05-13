USDINR 77.30 ▼ 0.15%.
EUR/USD 1.0391 ▲ 0.12%.
GBP/USD 1.2212 ▲ 0.11%.
India 10-Year Bond Yield 7.316 ▲ 0.99%.
US 10-Year Bond Yield 2.886 ▲ 2.45%.
ADXY 102.44 ▲ 0.14%.
Brent Oil 109.49 ▲ 1.90%.
Gold 1,825.38 ▲ 0.04%.
NIFTY 50 15,905.05 ▲ 0.61%.
Global developments
Risk aversion continues globally. US PPI rose 11% yoy in April. Though lower than the record 11.5% in March, it still continues to remain extremely elevated.
Finland is likely to apply for NATO membership in a matter of days. Russia has said it would take retaliatory steps if Finland joined the NATO
US jobless claims rose 21000 over last week to 202000.
Price action across assets
Safe havens continue to get bought amid risk aversion. The Dollar has strengthened across the board. The Euro broke 1.04, dropping to its lowest level since January 2017 against the Dollar. US yields have dropped about 4-6bps across the curve as US treasuries are seeing safe-haven demand. Brent has inched higher to USD 107.5 per barrel. Asian equities are trading higher after US stocks recovered from lows. S&P500 and Nasdaq ended flat.
U.S. PPI edges lower to 11% on the year in April as the energy price surge weakens.
Domestic developments
Domestic April CPI print came in at 7.79% against expectations of 7.42%. The RBI's out-of-policy repo and CRR hike could therefore have been to preempt this inflation print.
USD/INR
The Rupee traded at a low of 77.63 but RBI intervention halted further downside. The RBI has been intervening aggressively in OTC, futures, and NDF.
1y forward yield ended at 3.85% and 3m ATMF implied vols ended at 6.60%.
Bonds and rates
The yield on the benchmark 10y rose 4bps to 7.24%. We may see a 5-6bps selloff today on a higher than expected CPI print. 5y OIS ended at 6.87%
Equities
Nifty cracked 2.2% to end at 15808. Bank and Metal stocks in particular dragged the index lower.
Strategy
Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 77.80. Importers are suggested to cover on dips towards 76.50. The 3M range for USDINR is 74.00–78.00 and the 6M range is 74.50–78.50.
Powell says Fed will fix inflation, calls price stability 'bedrock' of economy.
FX outlook of the day
USD/INR (Spot: 77.31)
The Indian rupee traded at a low of 77.63 but RBI intervention halted further downside. The RBI has been intervening aggressively in OTC, futures, and NDF for the last few weeks in order to protect the rupee levels. Safe havens continue to get bought amid risk aversion. The Dollar has strengthened across the board. Domestic April CPI print came in at 7.79% against expectations of 7.42%. The RBI's out-of-policy repo and CRR hike could therefore have been to preempt this inflation print. We may see a 5-6 bps selloff today on a higher than expected CPI print. The Indian Rupee is likely to be under pressure on the back of a firm dollar and risk aversion in global markets. Persistent FII outflows will also weigh in on the domestic currency. The pair is expected to trade with a neutral to bullish bias. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 77.20-77.60.
EUR/USD (Spot: 1.0392)
The EURUSD pair has declined sharply yesterday with the dollar capitalizing on safe-haven flows. Investors seek refuge in the second half of the week amid heightened inflation fears. Finland is likely to apply for NATO membership in a matter of days. Russia has said it would take retaliatory steps if Finland joined NATO. This news also affected the sentiment toward the euro, taking it to a multiple-year low. The pair is expected to trade with a neutral to bearish bias. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 1.0350-1.0430.
GBP/USD (Spot: 1.2214)
The GBPUSD is trading slightly above 1.2200, after refreshing a two-year low during the uninterrupted fall in the last six days. In addition to the broad US dollar strength, pessimism surrounding Brexit and the UK’s economic fears are extra negatives that drowned the cable during the last few days. Market’s fears were mainly propelled by the inflation woes that push global central bankers toward dialing back the easy money and challenging the already weary economic growth. Also challenging the sentiment are the negative impacts of the Russia-Ukraine crisis and China’s covid. Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden conveyed fears of prolonged higher inflation, which in turn raised worries for economic growth. The concerns become grim especially when the UK reports downbeat data. It should be noted that British PM Boris Johnson’s likelihood of repealing part of the Brexit deal, relating to the Northern Ireland Protocol, joins the Western sanctions on Russia to exert additional downside pressure on the GBPUSD prices. The pair is expected to trade with a bearish bias. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 1.2170-1.2250.
USD/JPY (Spot: 128.92)
The USDJPY pair added to the previous day's modest losses and witnessed heavy follow-through selling yesterday. The prevalent risk-off mood boosted the traditionally safe-haven Japanese yen and exerted heavy downward pressure on the USDJPY pair. Market participants further took cues from an extension of the sharp pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which forced the US dollar to trim a part of its intraday gains. Japan and the European Union agreed to step up their sanctions against Russia as leaders from the two sides raised concerns about the war's impact in the Indo-Pacific, where they seek to strengthen their partnership and increase engagement amid China's growing assertiveness. The pair is expected to trade with a sideways bias. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 128.60- 129.30.
UK economy shrinks in March as recession risks mount.
Economic calendar
