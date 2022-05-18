USDINR 77.51 ▼ 0.08%.

EUR/USD 1.0533 ▼ 0.13%.

GBP/USD 1.2472 ▼ 0.14%.

India 10-Year Bond Yield 7.354 ▼ 0.16%.

US 10-Year Bond Yield 2.966 ▼ 0.14%.

ADXY 102.89 ▼ 0.21%.

Brent Oil 112.4 ▲ 0.43%.

Gold 1,806.95 ▼ 0.66%.

NIFTY 50 16,378.35 ▲ 0.73%.

Global developments

Fed chair Powell in his speech yesterday said the Fed would not hesitate to go past the neutral rate in order to bring inflation back down to an acceptable level.

US retail sales rose 0.9% MoM, allaying concerns of a slowdown in demand on account of higher prices.

US energy giant Chevron has been allowed to negotiate with the Venezuelan government directly. This could be the first step in relaxation of sanctions on Venezuela and could potentially release 400000bpd of crude into markets.

The unemployment rate in the UK has dropped to 3.7%, the lowest since 1974. Wages also rose more than expected with labor markets remaining tight.

UK foreign secretary has said she intends to introduce legislation in the coming weeks to make changes to the Northern Ireland protocol. This would not go down well with the EU and threatens to jeopardize the Brexit deal, resulting in a trade war between the UK and Europe.

Price action across assets

Crude prices which had risen to a 7-week high cooled off as the US is looking to release Venezuela from some oil sanctions. US treasury yields are up 5-7bps across the curve with the yield on 10y at 2.97%. The Dollar has weakened across the board. Commodity currencies have gained on improvement in risk sentiment and in anticipation of a resurgence of Chinese demand as it emerges out of COVID restrictions. The Euro has reclaimed the 1.05 mark. Sterling too rose sharply as tight labor markets could give BoE leeway to continue hiking rates. US equities ended higher with S&P 500 and Nasdaq gaining 2% and 2.75% respectively. Asian equities are trading with modest gains.

Domestic developments

WPI rose 15.05% in April, the most in 17 years. It has risen by double digits for 13 straight months now.

USD/INR

Rupee managed to close at 77.54 after printing a low of 77.79 on suspected RBI intervention. The rupee was the underperformer amid broad USD weakness on account of higher crude prices.

1y forward yield ended 4bps lower at 3.61%. 3m ATMF vols continue to remain elevated at 6.65%

Bonds and rates

The yield on the benchmark 10y rose 4bps to 7.36%. 10y SDL cutoffs came in 7.60-7.70%. 3y and 5y OIS too ended 4bps higher each at 6.86% and 6.99%

Equities

Indian equities outperformed yesterday with the Nifty gaining 2.6% to end at 16259. Metal and energy stocks drive the gains in Nifty.

Strategy

Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 77.80. Importers are suggested to cover on dips towards 76.50. The 3M range for USDINR is 75.50–78.30 and the 6M range is 75.00–78.90.

FX outlook of the day

USD/INR (Spot: 77.55)

The Indian rupee managed to close at 77.54 after printing a low of 77.79 on suspected RBI intervention in the previous session. The rupee was the underperformer amid broad USD weakness on account of higher crude prices. The Dollar has weakened across the board. Fed chair Powell in his speech yesterday said the Fed would not hesitate to go past the neutral rate in order to bring inflation back down to an acceptable level. US retail sales rose 0.9% MoM, allaying concerns of a slowdown in demand on account of higher prices. The Indian rupee is expected to remain under pressure amid elevated crude prices, inflation and recession fears. The pair is expected to trade within a range of 77.30-77.60.

EUR/USD (Spot: 1.0530)

Euro staged a comeback on ECB's governing council member, Klass Knot's hawkish comment that a 50bps rate cannot be ruled out if inflation is broadening and accumulating. On the Macro data front, the better than expected GDP number of the eurozone supported the rally in the common currency. The QoQ GDP grew at 0.3% against expectations of 0.2%. Improvement in covid conditions in China has spread optimism and supported risk-on sentiment. For the day, the market will be focussing on Europe's CPI data and ECB financial stability report. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.0490 to 1.0580

GBP/USD (Spot: 1.2466)

The pound has rallied 160 pips from its intraday lows on the back of positive risk sentiment, better labour data i.e. unemployment rate and earning index. UK's unemployment rate came in at 4 decade low. The stronger-than-expected labor market is likely to give the Bank of England the green light to continue hiking rates. The market is expecting BOE to hike rates by 2% by year-end. All eyes in the UK will be on April's inflation report. Given the 54% hike in household energy bills last month, the headline CPI rate is expected to jump more than 2ppts to above 9%Y/Y for the first time since the series began in 1988. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.2420 to 1.2540.

USD/JPY (Spot: 129.10)

The USDJPY pair is witnessing a gradual fall amid the pullback in dollar strength and a stronger domestic GDP report by Japan in the early Asian session. Improvements in risk sentiment have dampened the safe-haven appeal of the USD. US Retail Sales and industrial output data provided a dose of optimism for market participants who fear the expected series of 50-basis-point interest rate hikes could drag the economy into recession. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.2860 to 1.2950

