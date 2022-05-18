USDINR 77.51 ▼ 0.08%.
EUR/USD 1.0533 ▼ 0.13%.
GBP/USD 1.2472 ▼ 0.14%.
India 10-Year Bond Yield 7.354 ▼ 0.16%.
US 10-Year Bond Yield 2.966 ▼ 0.14%.
ADXY 102.89 ▼ 0.21%.
Brent Oil 112.4 ▲ 0.43%.
Gold 1,806.95 ▼ 0.66%.
NIFTY 50 16,378.35 ▲ 0.73%.
Global developments
Fed chair Powell in his speech yesterday said the Fed would not hesitate to go past the neutral rate in order to bring inflation back down to an acceptable level.
US retail sales rose 0.9% MoM, allaying concerns of a slowdown in demand on account of higher prices.
US energy giant Chevron has been allowed to negotiate with the Venezuelan government directly. This could be the first step in relaxation of sanctions on Venezuela and could potentially release 400000bpd of crude into markets.
The unemployment rate in the UK has dropped to 3.7%, the lowest since 1974. Wages also rose more than expected with labor markets remaining tight.
UK foreign secretary has said she intends to introduce legislation in the coming weeks to make changes to the Northern Ireland protocol. This would not go down well with the EU and threatens to jeopardize the Brexit deal, resulting in a trade war between the UK and Europe.
Price action across assets
Crude prices which had risen to a 7-week high cooled off as the US is looking to release Venezuela from some oil sanctions. US treasury yields are up 5-7bps across the curve with the yield on 10y at 2.97%. The Dollar has weakened across the board. Commodity currencies have gained on improvement in risk sentiment and in anticipation of a resurgence of Chinese demand as it emerges out of COVID restrictions. The Euro has reclaimed the 1.05 mark. Sterling too rose sharply as tight labor markets could give BoE leeway to continue hiking rates. US equities ended higher with S&P 500 and Nasdaq gaining 2% and 2.75% respectively. Asian equities are trading with modest gains.
UK unemployment hits 48-year low, pushing up pay.
Domestic developments
WPI rose 15.05% in April, the most in 17 years. It has risen by double digits for 13 straight months now.
USD/INR
Rupee managed to close at 77.54 after printing a low of 77.79 on suspected RBI intervention. The rupee was the underperformer amid broad USD weakness on account of higher crude prices.
1y forward yield ended 4bps lower at 3.61%. 3m ATMF vols continue to remain elevated at 6.65%
Bonds and rates
The yield on the benchmark 10y rose 4bps to 7.36%. 10y SDL cutoffs came in 7.60-7.70%. 3y and 5y OIS too ended 4bps higher each at 6.86% and 6.99%
Equities
Indian equities outperformed yesterday with the Nifty gaining 2.6% to end at 16259. Metal and energy stocks drive the gains in Nifty.
Strategy
Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 77.80. Importers are suggested to cover on dips towards 76.50. The 3M range for USDINR is 75.50–78.30 and the 6M range is 75.00–78.90.
U.S. retail sales kept up strong growth in April, keeping Fed rate hikes on track.
FX outlook of the day
USD/INR (Spot: 77.55)
The Indian rupee managed to close at 77.54 after printing a low of 77.79 on suspected RBI intervention in the previous session. The rupee was the underperformer amid broad USD weakness on account of higher crude prices. The Dollar has weakened across the board. Fed chair Powell in his speech yesterday said the Fed would not hesitate to go past the neutral rate in order to bring inflation back down to an acceptable level. US retail sales rose 0.9% MoM, allaying concerns of a slowdown in demand on account of higher prices. The Indian rupee is expected to remain under pressure amid elevated crude prices, inflation and recession fears. The pair is expected to trade within a range of 77.30-77.60.
EUR/USD (Spot: 1.0530)
Euro staged a comeback on ECB's governing council member, Klass Knot's hawkish comment that a 50bps rate cannot be ruled out if inflation is broadening and accumulating. On the Macro data front, the better than expected GDP number of the eurozone supported the rally in the common currency. The QoQ GDP grew at 0.3% against expectations of 0.2%. Improvement in covid conditions in China has spread optimism and supported risk-on sentiment. For the day, the market will be focussing on Europe's CPI data and ECB financial stability report. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.0490 to 1.0580
GBP/USD (Spot: 1.2466)
The pound has rallied 160 pips from its intraday lows on the back of positive risk sentiment, better labour data i.e. unemployment rate and earning index. UK's unemployment rate came in at 4 decade low. The stronger-than-expected labor market is likely to give the Bank of England the green light to continue hiking rates. The market is expecting BOE to hike rates by 2% by year-end. All eyes in the UK will be on April's inflation report. Given the 54% hike in household energy bills last month, the headline CPI rate is expected to jump more than 2ppts to above 9%Y/Y for the first time since the series began in 1988. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.2420 to 1.2540.
USD/JPY (Spot: 129.10)
The USDJPY pair is witnessing a gradual fall amid the pullback in dollar strength and a stronger domestic GDP report by Japan in the early Asian session. Improvements in risk sentiment have dampened the safe-haven appeal of the USD. US Retail Sales and industrial output data provided a dose of optimism for market participants who fear the expected series of 50-basis-point interest rate hikes could drag the economy into recession. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.2860 to 1.2950
Japan's GDP shrinks as surging costs raise spectre of a deeper downturn.
Economic calendar
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears take charge, carving out the path to a new daily low
AUD/USD reverses the pullback from the weekly top, after posting the biggest daily fall in a week, as traders prepare for the all-important Australia employment report for April. The broad risk-off mood probe the recovery moves near 0.6975-80 amid the early Thursday morning in Asia.
EUR/USD sees a downside to 1.0400 as risk-off mood looms, EU Consumer Confidence in focus
The EUR/USD pair is attempting to find a cushion around 1.0460 after a sheer downside move from 1.0564 recorded on Wednesday. A thunderous FX arena on a soaring risk-aversion theme brought a swift sell-off in the risk-sensitive currencies.
Gold remains steady around $1,820 despite the freaky risk-off impulse
Gold price is oscillating in a tight range of $1,815.64-1,822.05 in the early Asian session despite the market mood jitters on soaring inflation worldwide. The precious metal has not been affected by intensified negative impulse in the FX domain.
Why Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu may return to $0.00001
Shiba continues to consolidate after last week's flash crash. However, despite a flurry of activity across the cryptocurrency market, SHIB has not seen any marked difference in volume participation – a possible warning signal for bulls.
Five trends to drive the global economy regardless of the outcome of the war in Ukraine
We believe the world is in a turning point in more than one way. The war in Ukraine has highlighted that we have seen the end of a long and peaceful era - an era where stronger economic ties were thought to lower the risk of conflicts – a thought also at the core of EU.